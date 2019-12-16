EFFINGHAM — An Edwardsville man charged with three counts of grooming had his formal arraignment waived and his bond modified in Effingham Circuit Court on Monday.
Braden M. Dilley, 23, was indicted Nov. 20 on three charges of grooming and one count of distribution of harmful materials, all Class 4 felonies. The allegations are said to have happened between July 1 and Aug. 31.
With his attorney Scott Ealy present, Dilley was granted a modification to his bond that would allow him to leave the state for counseling. He intends to travel to St. Louis for counseling, according to court records.
Dilley posted bond on Nov. 22 and was released from custody.
He is scheduled back in court at 10 a.m. Jan. 27, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.