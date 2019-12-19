EFFINGHAM — A woman accused of leaving a suspicious package at the Fifth Third Bank in October failed to appear in court Thursday.
It’s the second time Diana L. Keen, 58, of Elkhart, Indiana, has failed to appear in Effingham County Circuit Court. On Thursday a bench warrant was issued by the court for her arrest.
Judge Allan Lolie also ordered the bond Keen paid to be released from jail be forfeited to Effingham County. The law allows for bail bond forfeiture when a court appearance is missed.
Keen also failed to show up for her court ordered psychological exam, which the findings were supposed to be presented to the court on Nov. 6, a hearing she missed.
Th case stems from an Oct. 17 incident when Keen delivered a suspicious package to the bank staff members. Due to the nature of Keen’s behavior, Fifth Third Bank employees notified the police and evacuated the building.
Authorities said Keen gave a package to a teller while acting suspiciously, and she subsequently left without identifying herself or doing business with the bank.
Officers observed Keen a few minutes later and detained her for questioning.
As a precaution, Effingham police blocked public access to the bank. Effingham police were assisted in the investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham Fire Department and the Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad.
Bomb technicians X-rayed the package before opening it, and a bomb K-9 searched the area. No harmful materials were located, authorities said.
Keen is charged with giving a false bomb alarm, a Class 3 felony. She is being represented by Public Defender Scott Schmidt.
She paid $2,140 with a credit card to be released from custody on Nov. 1, with her next appearances set for Nov. 6 and then again Thursday.
