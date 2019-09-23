EFFINGHAM — The bond for a 22-year-old Effingham woman charged with drug-induced homicide has been modified to allow her to live in Effingham, should she post bond.
A judge on Monday granted the modification after Katelann R. Miller's attorney, Lupita Thompson, had previously requested clarification of the bond conditions in May. The conditions have been modified so that Miller can stay with her paternal grandparents in Effingham, should she post bond.
The conditions previously stated Miller would live with her mother in St. Elmo upon her possible release. The $200,000 bond remains, and Miller would still need to pay 10 percent of that to obtain her release.
Other conditions of the bond remain. Miller is to abstain from the use of illicit drugs and alcohol and undergo drug tests should she post bail.
Thompson in June also filed a motion and was granted further bond conditions. In her motion, Thompson requested that should she post bond, Miller would be required to be on a home electronic monitoring device and only be allowed to leave her home for substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, meetings with Thompson, probation meetings and court hearings. She also requested her client have no cellphone and no contact with anyone probation lists in writing.
Miller was charged with the Class X felony after an Effingham County grand jury indicted her in September 2018.
The indictment alleges that Miller knowingly delivered a substance containing heroin to Joseph L. Bertiaux of Teutopolis, according to court documents. When he injected it, the heroin caused his death, according to authorities.
Miller is next scheduled in court on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
