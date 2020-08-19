ST. ELMO — At approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, St. Elmo Police Department was notified of a suspicious package outside Pinnacle Foods that was reported to be making a “ticking” sound.
The package was found on a desk within the offices before being placed outside by an employee.
Due to the ticking sound, shape and lack of markings, St. Elmo Police Department contacted Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad for assistance. The bomb squad arrived within 15 minutes to begin assessing.
Following policy and procedure, the building was evacuated to ensure the safety of all employees. A perimeter was then kept secure by multiple agencies.
The bomb squad then utilized a robot to examine the package and render it safe. There were no injuries during the incident.
"I would like to thank all of the agencies that came together today to ensure the incident was handled in the safest way possible," said St. Elmo Police Chief Brock Rich. "We will always take the full necessary steps to ensure public safety. We are fortunate to have units such as the bomb squad to provide expertise and guidance in specialized situations such as this.”
St. Elmo Police Department was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Brownstown Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, Rural Med Ambulance and St. Elmo Fire Department.
