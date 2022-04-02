The body of a Cowden man was recovered in a flooded field Saturday morning after a three-day search, according to Shelby County Sheriff Brian McReynolds and Coroner Brad Phegley.
The body of Anthony Nees, 54, was located and recovered at about 8:30 a.m. in a drainage creek southwest of Shelbyville.
Nees drove into water over the roadway on Thursday at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to a press release.
The release said a witness saw the car Nees was driving pushed off the roadway by the current, becoming inoperable. Nees left the vehicle in an attempt to walk out, was swept away by the water into a flooded field, and disappeared.
McReynolds urged motorists to "Turn Around and Don't Drown!" when roadways are covered by water.
"As spring rains continue, do not drive into the water on the roadway," Reynolds said in the release. "Please find an alternate route."
Shelby County Dive Team took the lead on this Search and Recovery effort.
"Thank You for all of their time effort and risk!" the sheriff said. "Thank You to all of the area Fire Departments, Search and Rescue teams, drone operators and ISP Air Operations for assistance in the three-day operation.
"Again Please - Turn Around and Don't Drown!"
