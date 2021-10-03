Authorities are still searching for the identity of a man found dead along the Little Wabash River last month.
On Sept. 18 at 2:45 p.m., the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Little Wabash River in rural Effingham regarding a death investigation. The location was southwest of Effingham, near the Summit and Jackson township line (the end of 1175th St). Two young men kayaking down the river spotted a deceased individual along the river bank lodged in between the trees and river debris.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police Investigations, ISP Crime Scene Unit and the Effingham County Dive team responded to the scene. The unknown individual was pronounced dead at the scene by Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes. The dive team removed the individual from the river bank and transported him to the HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital morgue. Dive Team Commander Terry Trueblood estimated the individual had been in the river for approximately two weeks.
At the present time, the individual remains unidentified. He is a white male of unknown age, average build and estimated to be 160-180 pounds.
He had several tattoos that included a nautical star on both of his forearms, a larger odd-shaped star on the forearm near his elbow on both arms and what appeared to be flames on both of his biceps.
It was initially reported he had numerous teeth missing but some of them were found during the autopsy. He was wearing Fruit of the Loom gray boxer briefs and no shirt.
Fingerprints were submitted to the Illinois State Police Forensics Lab but only one print was suitable for the data base. This print did not produce a match in the state or national database for identification.
The coroner’s office submitted a DNA sample to the ISP Lab for identification. However, it will take several months for a report involving DNA identification. Dental impressions are on file for comparison if needed.
If anyone has information on an individual who fits this description, contact the Illinois State Police at 217-342-7861 or the Effingham County Coroner’s Office at 217-342-4651.
