EFFINGHAM — As the first signs of spring begin to pop up across Effingham, the Lake Sara Marina Boat Show provided people at Village Square Mall this past weekend with a chance to bolster their enjoyment of the warm weather to come with some fun in the sun.
Dozens of boats and motors were shown off to the public, who got a first-hand glimpse of all the latest in boating technology.
Many companies brought sales representatives who could show them around and get them accustomed to their new boat before taking to Lake Sara or any of the other bodies of water in the area.
As the years pass, the event continues to become more and more successful, with Lake Sara Marina General Manager/owner Howard Janis noting that 2021 was one of the best years for the show and 2022 looks like another strong year.
“We had our best year last year,” Janis said. “This year, we’re off to a great start. We’ve sold 38 (boats) before the show started.”
The show is a good way for Janis and his staff to show off everything that the store has to offer, with nine different boat brands, five different motor brands, accessories for anything from waterskiing to wakeboarding and even new electronics from Garmin recently added to the store. All of it is designed to promote good family fun wherever one wants to take their boat.
“It’s good family entertainment,” Janis said. “(It’s) keeping everybody together, keeping your family on the water. Anything you can do to keep your family together, it’s a great thing.”
The success of the show is impressive considering supply chain issues affecting just about every part of the economy have depressed the number of boats available for purchase at the showroom year-round. Janis said he is having major problems getting everything the store sells, with wait times for inventory to arrive ranging from eight weeks to even a full year.
“My problem is getting product,” Janis said. “It’s just very hard to get outboards, boats, motors and parts, like everybody. We’ve sold out a lot of things that we have here at the show and replacing them is very difficult. You only have a certain season to get your boats here and sell them.”
Even with those issues, they have made up for it by supplementing their many new boats with some used boats lined up all along the halls of Village Square Mall. Even with 12 fewer boats in the showroom, Janis is glad people are buying what they have and that they have been able to fill the store with what they need.
“You do what you can,” Janis said. “You sell boats on consignment (and) we sell used boats. I’ve got six full-time mechanics, so we keep those guys busy in the back. We just hope we get product in to sell as the year goes by.”
