EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board approved emergency repairs to the Effingham County Office Building this week, but more repairs are needed in the future.
The board approved funding for much-needed masonry repairs to the building.
“It is something that is very time sensitive,” Board Chairman Jim Niemann said.
The total cost of the three masonry repairs proposed by Sheriff Paul Kuhns and approved by the board is $61,452.
The building will require other repairs in the future, but the water-damaged roof will need to be repaired first, Kuhns said. He discussed the need for repairs to the county office building’s parapet cap, which is used to prevent leaking and rain damage. Also, the mortar on the east and south walls of the county building need to be fixed.
Additionally, the walls at the northwest corner of the county jail have moved outward approximately an inch and a half due to water leaks that freeze and thaw in the walls, causing deterioration. Much more damage is expected to occur if it is not repaired soon.
“This brick will fall off,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns also included future plans in his proposal for the north and west walls of the county building. Those plans were not included in his proposed repairs, so they will not be included in this round of funding.
Kuhns explained to the board repairs to those walls will be more difficult than other repairs because it will require scaffolding in areas that would take workers more time to maneuver as they work. However, Kuhns insists that repairs to those walls should be done after the roof is fixed.
“They can wait until we get the roof on,” he said.
In another matter, the board decided to abandon efforts to repair a bridge in Jackson Township. The township previously drafted a bridge aid petition to repair the bridge, but recently decided to demolish it rather than spend more funds to restore it. The process of removing the bridge is expected to occur sometime in the next month.
In other matters, the board:
• Announced the appointments of Health Committee members Doug McCain, Vice Chairman; Heather Mumma, Vice Chairwoman; and Joe Thoele.
• Announced the appointments of Insurance Committee members Norbert Soltwedel, Chairman; Heather Mumma, Vice Chairwoman; and Jim Niemann.
• Announced the appointments of Economic Development Advisory Board members Dave Campbell, Chairman; Heather Mumma, Vice Chairwoman; Rob Arnold.
• Announced the appointment of Doug McCain as CEFS Board representative.
• Announced the appointment of Dave Campbell as 708 Board representative.
• Approved the disbursement of $15,250 from American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic relief) funds to the Effingham Regional Career Academy.
• Supported officially naming an unnamed stream Muskrat Creek. The creek runs south of the Effingham County Memorial Airport then southeast.
