EFFINGHAM — A new fundraiser dash is like no other race and is set up to benefit Blessings in a Backpack for Effingham students.
Organizer Val DeWeese of Effingham said the new Backpack Dash Point 1K will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Registration is still open by using the online link found on its Blessings in a Backpack Effingham, IL Facebook page.
The one-10th of a kilometer race is designed to allow pretty much anyone to participate. The distance equates to .0621 miles. The finish line is near Village Wine and Gifts, 109 South Banker, and the start line is just up the street near China Express, 112 South Banker.
The cost, $25 for adults and $10 for children, is for a fundraiser and sort of a race to the finish line. At last check, there were 50 contestants signed up. Each person completing will earn goodies at the end.
“The race path is on South Banker,” said DeWeese. “It’s basically from Section Avenue to Jefferson Avenue for about a half block.”
Although it is expected to be hot on Saturday, the planners are ready. There are plans to allow participants to walk or run, sprint, or hopscotch to the finish line.
“It’s going to be a short race and we have tons of water,” said DeWeese. “It’s not a timed event. The goal is just to raise money for the kids. Just $80 to $100 will supply food to one student during the weekends for the entire 38-week school year.”
DeWeese said the group of volunteers met Monday to work out the final details for Saturday’s event. They first learned about what is being called a Point 1K Race from a group in Texas and wanted to try it here.
“We’re wanting to raise money for the upcoming school year,” said DeWeese about Effingham Blessings in a Backpack.
She said the Effingham group provides weekend food for 450 Effingham students.
DeWeese said the program increased from 130 students in 2013-14 to 450 in the 2018-19 school year. The number of schools has also increased to cover St. Anthony Grade School and Sacred Heart Grade School this past year. It continues to cover Effingham Unit 40 grade schools, pre-k through eighth grade.
The organization is a nationwide movement to prevent hunger for children, especially for those during the weekends.
According to the Blessings in a Backpack national website, 13 million students in America won’t have enough food to eat for the weekend. That’s one in five students who will eat meals at school during the week, but has no access to nutritious food on Saturday and Sunday.
Volunteers bag the food at New Hope Church's oneighty in Effingham for the Friday delivery. They usually buy food in bulk for better prices and appreciate monetary donations rather than food for this reason.
In their backpacks, students usually get things like ravioli, canned vegetables, pudding, granola bars, oatmeal and for longer weekends or holiday breaks, a jar of peanut butter gets included.
The program is designed to send enough food home in their backpacks so over the weekend there is no hunger. The Blessings in a Backpack started in 2008 and has fed more than 20 million hunger-free weekends across the United States, the national website reported.
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext. 138
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.