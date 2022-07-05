As a former resident of Flora, I had been involved for many years on Clay County Relay For Life teams.
After moving to Effingham, I attended my first Effingham County RFL to support a friend as a spectator in 2013. Little did I know I would attend as a newly diagnosed breast cancer survivor in 2014.
I had always had screening mammograms and I am grateful this technology found my cancer in the early stages. As a healthy, athletically active woman, I didn’t let surgery and radiation for Stage 0 breast cancer slow me down. Writing my survivor speech for the 2015 Effingham County RFL gave me a new appreciation for a few of the things that really count in life – faith, family and friends. My goal was to get through the speech without crying (which I did). But nothing could have prepared me for what followed.
A month later, a mammogram showed the need for a sonogram. I could read the concern in the eyes of the radiologist and knew immediately the path I would likely be taking. Stage 2, grade 3 invasive, aggressive breast cancer with lymph node involvement was the result, this time in the opposite breast. Not the worst diagnosis, and with it, a reasonably good prognosis, but still much different than my first experience one year earlier.
With no significant family history and no primary risk factors, I was stunned – to put it mildly. But God has a purpose and a plan for all things.
It’s easy to let your mind focus on the “whys” and “what ifs” and to feel sorry for yourself, but it is so much better to focus on all there is to be thankful for in this life. Adjusting to the emotional and physical aspects of cancer (twice) were not part of my plan, but I believe the purpose was to help and encourage people to get regular cancer screenings, check-ups and mammograms.
The next six months brought a second lumpectomy, chemo (a new challenge) and another round of radiation – all while working full time with my youngest son beginning his senior year of high school. There were days when it was difficult to keep going, but I missed no work other than treatments days.
There were also days when I was blessed and humbled beyond words by friends and family who came to chemo sessions, sent cards, brought meals and said prayers on my behalf. I have a special friend who spoke words that will forever be etched in my soul when she said, “We will be with you every step of the way through this.”
I know my God is with me always, but her words of commitment brought incredible strength and courage and I will never forget her promise, carried out faithfully on my journey with much love and patience.
As I reflect back on this second, and hopefully final, cancer chapter, life has once again returned to normal but yet it will never be the same. I have gained new friends and have opportunities to help and love people in a way that I never could have before, as well as a platform to share a very important message.
Early detection and screenings cannot prevent cancer, but they can tremendously improve survival rates. I now try to make it my mission to share my story to help more people see more birthdays and to enjoy more years with their children and grandchildren.
I have now been cancer free for six years and I treat each day as a gift. I smile when I think of the many lives that have been saved through technology and advances in research sponsored by the American Cancer Society and other fine organizations.
Everyone has a daily choice to take time to schedule a preventative cancer screening. Choose wisely. Someone you love is counting on you to be there for them some day.
