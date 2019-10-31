EFFINGHAM — Poodle skirts and greased hair filled the hallways and classrooms of the Early Learning Center Thursday as the students, teachers and staff celebrated Halloween, 1950s style.
The kindergarten students participated in a variety of activities, such as a bubble gum blowing contest, board games, coloring, dancing, Hula Hooping and more. The kids were also treated to a bowl of popcorn and a root beer float.
Paraprofessional Judy Wells spun Hula Hoops for cross categorical students in a classroom during the afternoon activities. The students, all with varying needs, were assisted by paraprofessionals and parent volunteers as they celebrated the 1950s.
"They were looking forward to it just like any other child," Wells said of the themed day. "We always tie something into trick-or-treat, and it's also around the 50th day of school."
Paraprofessional Julie Hodges, who also works with the special needs students, said Thursday is just one of several reward days for the dozens of kindergartners in the school.
Down the hallway from the Hula Hoop station, students gathered in the cafeteria to enjoy popcorn and a root beer float. Those serving up the sweet and salty treats included school principal Jennifer Fox and parent volunteers.
Parent Mandy Westjohn passed around Styrofoam cups of yellow popcorn to students clad in their best 1950s attire. Westjohn said volunteering at her daughter's school is something she tries to do often.
"I've got a little girl in Mrs. (Michelle) Slater's class, and she is really excited about this," Westjohn said. "My little boy came here three years ago, so I've helped out with that same event.
"ELC's great. Mrs. Fox and all of the teachers are wonderful," Westjohn added.
Westjohn said she and her two children were going to brave the cold and go trick-or-treating Thursday night. She said her daughter was dressing as a deer, and her son was dressing up as a hunter for the Halloween holiday.
Cross categorical teacher Kara Huston joined her students as they munched on popcorn in the cafeteria.
Huston said her classroom includes students with varying learning needs and disabilities, ranging from autism to developmental disabilities. She said events like the 1950s activities give her students an opportunity to interact with children in the general classes and boost their social skills.
"This day allows us to focus on inclusion because a lot of the times, my students stay in the classroom for most of the day," Huston said. "It's an awesome way for us to get some exposure and to work on socializing."
In another classroom, students played a variety of board games and colored pictures. Classmates Nora Hoekstra and Kynlee Gregory played a game of Connect Four.
When asked if they were having fun at the 1950s party, the two nodded in unison. As for who was winning the game, that answer wasn't as simple.
"I am," Hoekstra and Gregory said at the same time.
