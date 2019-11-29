EFFINGHAM — With fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, only 26 until Christmas Eve, some opted to take advantage of the retail spending day known as Black Friday.
About 20 percent of all U.S. retail spending comes between those 25 to 31 days each year, with higher percentages for more seasonal products, like toys, games and hobby sales, according to the National Retail Federation.
For some folks, their shopping began on Thanksgiving as they lined up in front and inside of stores in hopes to snag a deal on gifts for others or even for themselves.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a small line began to form in front of Kohl’s in Effingham. At the front of that line was Michael Falica of Hord.
Falica headed the line with hopes of buying a special gift for his father.
“I’m here to get a coffee maker for my dad. He’s been in the hospital for a while now and is getting kind of tired of hospital coffee,” Falica said.
Falica said his dad was in the hospital after needing revived twice. The coffee maker surprise was meant as a “welcome home” gift of sorts for his father as he was expected to be released Monday.
Falica said the new coffee maker replaces a 15-year-old model his father has had for years. It will be a nice surprise, Falica said.
Katie Lacy of Effingham and Kelsey Mcconkey of Beecher City managed to snag a spot behind Falica. The two said they were eager to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch gaming system, which was a doorbuster sale at the store Thursday.
Lacy said she does most of her holiday shopping online but wanted to get the Nintendo system in person. She described Black Friday shopping as “exciting.”
Also in line at Kohl’s were Susanne Lewis and her son Alex Lewis of Jefferson City. Susanne Lewis said she and her family made the 3.5 hour drive to Effingham to have Thanksgiving with Alex’s grandparents who live in Effingham.
Alex Lewis also wanted to buy the Nintendo Switch.
“I’ve been saving for it since July,” the 13-year-old said.
Susanne Lewis said she likes going Black Friday shopping, even on Thanksgiving, because she often encounters workers who are upbeat and it’s just plain fun to shop.
At nearby Walmart in Effingham, Frank and Linda Adams of Shelbyville waited an hour in advance to purchase a laptop Frank Adams was wanting.
Frank Adams said he and his wife had just finished Thanksgiving dinner with his brother, who invited the couple to go shopping. Frank Adams said they opted for the Effingham Walmart over the Shelbyville Walmart to have a better chance at snagging a laptop.
“We came over here because they would have more selection,” Frank Adams said.
Game Stop in Effingham had a steady flow of customers Thursday evening after the store opened at 3 p.m. Store Leader Raven Lawson said many customers stopped in to purchase a PS4 gaming system and to buy a pre-owned Xbox One.
“There’s been a lot of excitement about our gaming systems. Those are some of our best deals,” Lawson said.
After the Thanksgiving dinner was put to bed, some folks geared up for shopping early on Friday.
Craig Wright of St. Elmo wanted to do something nice for his wife and some less fortunate children, so he camped out in front of Menards in order to be first in line for the store’s six hour sale – and more.
“I got here around 9 p.m. Thursday, put up my deer blind and my ‘Buddy Heater’ and a chaise lounge,” said Wright. “I slept for about three hours and been here ever since.”
Wright and his wife, Diana, were the first two in line, just ahead of Justin Zellner of Neoga, who arrived at 2 a.m. Friday. Menards opened its doors at 6 a.m. when hundreds of customers flowed into the building that stood outside for a varying period of times.
Diana Wright, a FCCLA teacher at Ramsey school districts, said her husband arrived extra early to get them in the door for the toys she hopes to buy for several names on the Giving Tree in Ramsey.
“We’ll spend probably between $300-$400 in here this morning – I have a list of ideas for all of the kids we take care of between 3 months to 13 years. We take care of as many as we can,” said Wright. “We have fundraisers and raise money for this in FCCLA.”
Sandi Anderson of Shelbyville arrived in line about 20 minutes before store opened. She recalled last year’s weather being colder and windier than Friday.
“I don’t expect to spend as much as I did last year, and I have a list,” said Anderson. “I don’t plan on spending as much as I did last year.”
While many stores no longer have a traditional Friday-only sale – opening on Thanksgiving instead – Menards in Effingham keeps to the traditional Black Friday and by 5 a.m. Friday, the line had formed and stretched from the front door and down the sidewalk waiting for the store to open.
Menards General Manager Chris Jones said with 400 carts ready to roll at 6 a.m., all had been in use by 6:10 a.m. Some came with their own carrying bags and rolling carts. He estimated roughly 1,000 people entered during that first flood of shoppers. The parking lot, which holds 500 cars was full and vehicles were parking across the street at New Hope Church, as well.
“The line reached the northeast corner of the parking lot and then cut back south,” said Jones. “There’s a little bit for everyone here.”
Jones said more often than before customers bring their own baskets, bags and even wagons. While throw blankets, toys, and wrapping paper appeared to be popular, so were much larger gifts like ladders and electric fireplaces.
Samantha Leturno and her brother-in-law Matt Irwin, both of Dieterich, maneuvered the aisles skillfully with their cart and store ad in hand that was marked for quicker bargain hunting.
“We have 13 people we have to shop for,” said Irwin. “We fought it last night and we’re fighting it today. Hey, whatever we’ve got to do to get this done,” he said, in a good spirited way.
Leturno said while she was made a list, Irwin had circled items in the ad to strive to find.
Jennifer DeWeese of Effingham was shopping for her four-legged children, Sky, River and Forest. They are an Alaskan husky, a husky shepherd mix, and blue heeler mix, respectively.
“I’m obsessed with my dogs – I don’t have any kids – so it’s all about my dogs, which are my babies,” DeWeese. “I got them all a little bit of something.”
At the Village Square Mall, at least two stores had special hours on Black Friday including America’s Groove Record Store and Bath and Body Works.
“The reason people are out early today is because it is Record Store Day and Black Friday,” said Andrew Evans of Effingham. “There are two (Record Store Day) each year – one today and one in April – and there will be exclusive releases from record labels with super limited number of copies available.”
At the local Rural King, a trio of women from Greenup were wrapping up their stops in Effingham, but had planned to shop in Champaign next on Friday.
The women said they try to find the best deals for Christmas gifts and also think about birthdays, for which maybe they could save back some gifts, said Haley Scales.
“We went to Walmart in Charleston (Thursday) last night and today we’ve been to Menards and Rural King in Effingham,” said Hannah Scales of Greenup. “We don’t quit until the sun goes down.”
