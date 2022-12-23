The snowfall that began in Effingham Thursday has ceased for now, but bitter cold temperatures and blustery winds have forced many residents indoors where some are scrambling to fix frozen pipes and broken furnaces.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Albano, Effingham County received around an inch of snow since snow began to fall in the early afternoon Thursday. Other parts of southeastern and central Illinois received approximately 1-3 inches of snow.
However, Albano said it has been difficult to measure the snowfall because of the high winds that have accompanied it.
“No snow will be falling out of the sky. That’s not to say we won’t still have some blowing snow through the day tomorrow, but our next shot for snow looks like it doesn’t arrive until Monday morning,” Albano said.
Although Albano still recommends residents take the appropriate precautions before traveling or going out into the elements, the National Weather Service has changed its winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory. This is partly due to Thursday’s snowfall under-performing when compares to the forecast.
“We thought the warning was maybe yelling a little bit too loudly,” Albano said.
Temperatures during the day on Friday remained in the low single-digits, but with wind chills the temperature felt about 30 degrees colder.
Temperatures will continue to be extremely cold until Sunday morning, at which point they will begin to rise.
“By Monday of next week, temperatures start to warm up a bit, and by the middle of next week we could see 50 degrees,” Albano said.
Albano also said winds traveling at 41 mph were recorded at the Effingham County Memorial Airport which is a fairly accurate representation of wind speeds throughout the county.
Although he didn’t firmly advise residents against traveling, Albano highly recommends that anyone traveling take the necessary precautions such as wearing warm clothes and bringing an emergency kit in case, for some reason, they find themselves stuck outside.
“That would be a bad situation to find yourself in,” he said.
Also due to the recent severe winter weather, local heating and plumbing companies have seen an influx in customers with frozen pipes and broken furnaces since the severe weather made its way to Effingham Thursday.
Alicia Barnick of Merz Heating & Air Conditioning and Ilene Hackett of Roto-Rooter Plumbing, Drain, and Water Cleanup both said their companies have been responding to a number of calls from customers as a result of the recent weather.
“We have a ton of calls to make,” Barnick said.
“Our phones are ringing off the hook,” Hackett said.
Hackett said all of their crews have been on the road responding to calls.
Fortunately, Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said there haven’t been very many incidents or accidents on the road due to the severe winter weather Effingham County has been experiencing.
However, he said the extremely cold temperatures are still a concern.
“We actually have our full maintenance staff working today because we had a radiator that froze and busted, but other than that the roads aren’t too bad.
“It’s just bitter bitter cold,” Kuhns said.
To ensure residents are safe as they travel through the freezing temperatures, Kuhns said the sheriff’s department is currently checking roads across the county in the look out for anyone who might be stuck outside and in need of help.
“We are doing road sweeps now where we take a car and run down every two lanes from county line to county line to make sure nobody is stranded because you wouldn’t last long out in the open wind,” Kuhns said.
Although he said the county’s roads aren’t too difficult to traverse, Kuhns advised the public to try to stay inside and to check on their pets or livestock during these bitter cold days.
“It is brutal cold and the wind is howling, but the roads aren’t too bad,” Kuhns said.
“I would rather everyone stay home today until we get over this hump.”
Anyone seeking warming assistance should contact the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0774.
