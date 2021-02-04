EFFINGHAM — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki stressed the importance of social relationships and extracurricular activities as core to the learning experience as he celebrated Mass with students from St. Anthony High School during Catholic Schools Week.
“Learning is so much more than sitting in front of a computer,” said the bishop of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.
He added that Catholic schools should excel in science, athletics and other fields in addition to a rigorous religious education.
“We should be excellent,” Paprocki said later in his homily.
Paprocki also touched on current events, recounting elements of a homily he recently gave.
“If you voted for Joe Biden, can you love Donald Trump?” asked the bishop, who went on to discuss the importance of sharing love and forgiveness.
“Our culture today, our ‘cancel culture,’ says to eliminate them,” Paprocki said, adding a rebuke of this mindset.
The bishop ended his homily with a short invocation of Christ, tailored to the students in the audience.
“Let us ask him how to help us grow in our faith and excel in what we do so that we may be of service to all our brothers and sisters,” Paprocki said.
National Catholic Schools Week is an initiative of the national Catholic Educational Association and functions as a week to celebrate Catholic schools around the country and for schools to host events and special lessons.
“It’s something we do every year, It’s important for us to do this to highlight what we do with our Catholic schools,” Paprocki said in an interview after the Mass.
“I think, in particular this year, it shows what we can do. You can do in-person education,” he said. “We have been doing it since August.”
Learning in person has been a debate in most school districts since the beginning of the pandemic.
Starting in August, Effingham Unit 40 schools offered families the choice to learn in person or remotely, with 17% of students learning remotely at the start of the year. As of this month, that number has dropped to 8.1% of students as families choose to send their kids back to the classroom, according to the district.
Elsewhere in the state, the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools have been in public disagreement for the last week about the safety of in-person learning as city officials want to return to the classroom while teachers say it’s unsafe.
Paprocki said the system used by schools in his diocese has been working.
“We have very few cases among students,” he said, adding that there have been several cases among administrative staff and faculty, but they have been managed by having staff isolate for several weeks and return afterwards.
St. Anthony High School has held a Mass and invited area Catholic schools for several years, usually holding it in the school’s gym and hosting more than 1,000 students, according to the school’s principal, Greg Fearday.
This year, due to COVID-19, the school limited the Mass to only St. Anthony High School students and livestreamed the service to other area schools.
“In the church, we have two large projector screens,” said Andrea Wright, Communications Coordinator with Sacred Heart Catholic School in Effingham. “We had several classes in the church watching.”
Wright said the experience was distinctly different than in past years.
“It wasn’t as nice as being there in person,” she said. “This was the best we could do this year.”
Though they weren’t able to participate in the Mass, Sacred Heart still had lots of activities planned for the weeklong celebration. One day, students traced their hands and wrote out “service commitments,” small goals to act as reminders to give back to the people around them.
“Respect my parents more,” one of the goals read. “Help my mom and dad with chores,” read another. All of the hands were hung in a heart in one of Sacred Heart’s hallways.
On another day, in a religious exercise, students gathered around the parish’s fountain, shut off for the winter, and participated in a shared prayer, where students wrote prayers on small rocks and lined them up on the edge of the fountain.
At St. Anthony High School, the events of the week included more than Mass as well.
“Typically, we do some kind of service,” said Fearday. The school also hosted Father Brian Alford of the diocese’s Office of Vocations, a regional office for those interested in joining the Catholic priesthood.
Fearday said students are particularly fond of one of the week’s offerings.
“This week, with a donation to the Family Life Center, they can be out of dress code and in jeans,” he said. “The students enjoy that.”
