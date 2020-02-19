One club is looking to make birthdays brighter for some local children.
Kiwanis Club of Effingham County has started its latest community outreach: the Kiwanis Birthday Party Project. The goal is to let every child celebrate their special day no matter their family's financial situation.
"As a Kiwanis chapter, there are service projects we try and target like with this one. Some kids in our area don't have the wherewithal to bring treats to school," said Kevin Gouchenouer, president of the local chapter.
The birthday boxes will be available at Effingham County food pantries, which will expand the reach of the project.
Items being collected for the boxes are cake mix, aluminum cake pans, aluminum cupcake pans, cupcake wrappers, frosting, birthday candles, streamers, large birthday bags, birthday banners, birthday plates, birthday napkins, plastic forks, individually packaged snacks and treat bag supplies. They will also be giving school districts in the county prepackaged treats that they can use for children who aren't able to bring in special treats for their birthday.
One of the reasons the organization chose this project is to take away the embarrassment a child may feel if they can't afford to bring treats on their birthday.
"If you look at Christmas, there are many different outreach efforts for that holiday. So there is a lot of community support," said Nicole Gardewine, vice president of Kiwanis Club of Effingham County. "But there's nothing for birthdays."
The idea is to make cake, decorations and other birthday items available to those in need so that they can have something special for their child.
"We hope that people will do this as a family," Gouchenouer said. "Buy items and then drop them off at one of the donation locations."
The drop-off locations are Brooms Furniture, Allied Capital Title, Save A Lot, CEFS, Teutopolis State Bank (Effingham location) and Effingham Public Library. Items will be collected until Easter. Dollar Tree is also partnering with Kiwanis of Effingham County on the project.
The Kiwanis Club of Effingham County started back up in September 2018. Organizers say the club is gaining momentum with 15 members so far, and several potential ones on the horizon.
The club's first big fundraiser was in November – a trivia night with Crisis Nursery, which members hope to make an annual event. The next fundraiser is a 5K set for spring with YB Next.
The club also has one or two outreach projects each quarter.
Those interested in joining Kiwanis of Effingham County are encouraged to attend one of its meetings. The club meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at McAlister's Deli. Speakers are hosted once a month to share a need in the community.
For more information call or text 217-663-6114 or visit the club on Facebook at Kiwanis Club of Effingham County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.