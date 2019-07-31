Birthday surprise at the fair

ALTAMONT — Bayleigh Cain was diagnosed with hip dysplasia when she was only 1 year and 3 months old.
After being diagnosed, she had her first surgery to treat her dislocated hips.
Her mother, Janelle Cain, said every year since then her daughter has had three surgeries to correct the issue. She now has a device helping to lengthen her femur and stabilize the bone to correct a leg-length discrepancy.
All of that faded to the background on Tuesday evening because Bayleigh was treated to the ultimate Effingham County Fair experience for her 7th birthday.
The birthday surprise included a T-shirt and pink tutu, ice cream, wristbands for rides, presents and an evening of fun.
The evening was coordinated by T.J. Hodges, the founder of Some Heroes Don't Wear Capes.
Hodges is an Effingham native who has done around 125 surprises for those going through a tough time. It helps get their minds off of what they are going through, he said.
Hodges is also involved with Grandma Rosie's Effingham. Hodges was inspired to start doing acts of kindness after his mother died from cancer and some relatives were unable to travel and see her before she passed.
Besides helping those going through a tough time, he has also helped military families and helped people travel across the country as well.
Bayleigh's first grade teacher reached out to Hodges to let him know about her health struggles.
According to Cain, her daughter and her older brothers – Wyatt Clayton, 11, and Landon Cain, 9 – were escorted around the fairgrounds by a panda and Hodges for a night of riding rides, playing carnival games and winning prizes.
"It was nice that they included not just Bayleigh, but also my boys as well," she said.
Cain called the surprise overwhelming, but in a good way. She also said that the night was a great memory for her daughter.
"She was really excited about it and hasn't stopped talking about it since," Cain said.
Crystal Reed can be reached at crystal.reed@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 131
