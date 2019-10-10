EFFINGHAM — Effingham city water customers will get to enjoy a 10-day grace period after water bills somehow got lost in the mail.
According to the City of Effingham Facebook page, payment of bills will be extended to Oct. 25. Typically, water bills are due on the 15th of each month.
“Although this month’s billing was sent out of the Water Department on Sept. 30, we were notified that the billing was lost in the Post Office Hub,” the social media post explained. “This incident occurred to all accounts with an Effingham, IL address.”
The city said there will not be any penalties applied to any accounts for this month’s billing, as well.
Meanwhile, customers may also sign up for and have access to their water billing account electronically and automatically. Payments may be made online, in the city’s night drop box, at city hall, or by telephone at 877-885-7968.
The U.S. Postal Service or city officials could not be reached for comment Thursday.
