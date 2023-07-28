Effingham residents will have the chance to pay their respects to Illinois’ fallen service men and women this September as the city will once again be included as a stop in the seventh annual Gold Star 500.
The event is one of several hosted by the Gold Star Mission, a 501©3 nonprofit organization that raises awareness for fallen members of the military and supports their Gold Star Families by providing them with scholarships and honoring their loved ones for their sacrifice.
“We have no staff, no facilities,” said Eric Murray, Gold Star Mission volunteer and Gold Star 500 race director. “It’s all volunteers.”
Murray shared a quote commonly used within the organization that he said constantly reminds him of their mission:
“A hero dies twice, once when the last breath leaves their body, and again when their name is spoken for the last time.”
Gold Star 500 Riders will begin their journey Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Springfield and, after passing through the region, will be stopping in Effingham Friday, Sept. 22, before heading back to Springfield the following day.
The entire journey is more than 510 miles long and the timing of the ride was chosen carefully by the Gold Star Mission.
“This week that we do the ride, it’s nationally known as Gold Star Family Week,” Murray said.
The Sunday directly following the ride is Gold Star Mother’s Day.
Murray said riders will stop at the Illinois National Guard Armory in Effingham for a reception with local leaders at around 4:45 p.m. after receiving an escort from the Village Square Mall by the Effingham Fire Department.
Following the reception, participants will make their way to Effingham American Legion Post 120 where they will eat dinner and hear from Gold Star Families.
“At that point we probably eat for about 15-20 minutes, and then we start introducing Gold Star Family members,” Murray said. “And they will come up and talk about their loved ones. That’s what it’s all about, so we don’t forget them.”
The legion has provided dinner for participants in the past and plans to do so again this year.
“I think we bought one meal in six years, and it looks like that numbers going to stay the same after this year,” Murray said. “We’ve had great community support.”
Additionally, the organization has been working with local leaders and the Effingham American legion as they try to get the family of local fallen soldier Christopher Donaldson, who passed away in 2006, to attend the dinner and share their story.
According to Murray, 30-40 riders as well as 40-50 volunteers and Gold Star Family members will be stopping in Effingham for the dinner at the legion.
The day after the dinner, riders will take off from the armory and receive a fire department escort as they head towards Strasburg at 7 a.m.
In preparation for the ride, volunteers like Murray have visited every community included on the Gold Star 500 route, including Effingham where he met with local groups like Effingham VFW Post 1769.
“Effingham blew me away when we went down there coordinating stuff,” Murray said.
He explained that this helps the organization build a network throughout the state which helps the event and the overall support for the Gold Star Mission grow.
“We started this basically because we realized we, our generation, kind of forgot Vietnam, and we forgot the Korean War guys as well,” he said. “So we realized we can’t let this generation forget them.”
Among the many Gold Star Families who have been impacted by The Gold Star Mission, Murray said at least four families will be taking part in all five days of the ride.
In fact, one of these Gold Star Family members is the son of Nick Hopper, a marine from Montrose who died from injuries he sustained in Iraq.
“He’s going to be riding with us,” Murray said. “We anticipate some other families as well.”
Murray explained that events like the The Gold Star 500 help “build that family bond” between Gold Star Families who often share similar experiences.
“In the past six years, I think we’ve met and been reintroduced to about 75 of the families already,” he said. “It’s kind of a testament to the mission that we’ve got families of the fallen that now are signing up to go with us for the five days, sleep on the cots in the armory and help.
“Yes, they’re still grieving, but they know there’s other people out there that are also grieving and also helping remind the community of the sacrifices of their family and their loved one.”
Murray explained that the Gold Star Mission initially focused almost exclusively on providing scholarships for the families of fallen heroes which is now one of the many things the organization is able to fund with the money they raise through events like the the Gold Star 500.
“We’ve awarded 249 scholarships, and the scholarships are each in the names of each of these fallen,” he said. “And we’ve lost about 300 in Illinois, so after we award that 300th scholarship, then we’re gonna start all over again.”
“And we’re just going to keep rolling through it.”
As the event’s ride director, Murray has heard many inspiring stories over the years and seen just how much the lives of Gold Star Families are transformed by the event, which is why he encourages others to sign up as volunteers.
“I’m always eager for somebody to volunteer because, like I said, I was just a driver the first year, and basically after the second stop, I was pulled in for life just because I started hearing the stories of the fallen,” Murray said. “And to see the changes in the families in those seven years has been remarkable, the smile, the glow. The shine is back in their face.”
Anyone interested in signing up as a rider or a volunteer can do so by visiting the Gold Star Mission website.
“We could always use volunteers,” Murray said. “If it impacts them like most of our folks, they’ll be back.”
Participants can choose from a one, three and five day option depending on how much time they have to take part in the ride.
“We will work with them to do it because this is a long-term project,” Murray said.
Fees for riders vary depending on how many days each rider signs up for and range from $150-$450.
In addition to supporting the organization’s efforts, the fee covers the cost of food, beverages, jerseys and other amenities.
Funds from the event will also go toward the Gold Star Mission’s Fallen Heroes History Project Videos which are roughly 30 minutes long and are being created in an effort to capture the lives and memories of these fallen heroes, so their stories and sacrifices are never forgotten and remain a part of history.
“We’ve got six of them online,” Murray said.
He expects the organization to complete another four videos by the end of the year, and one of the videos will include Nick Hopper’s son as he rides along the Gold Star 500 route.
“The video should be coming out shortly after the riders over,” Murray said.
