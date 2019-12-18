EFFINGHAM — A tax collector, an innkeeper, shops and a manger could be seen at Saint John’s Lutheran Church of Effingham Wednesday as members emulated Bethlehem in the church’s auditorium.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Eagle’s Nest preschoolers were encouraged to bring their families with them to visit the recreated holy city.
“We do this every three years ,” Director Sandy Esker said. “It makes it fun that way and keeps it interesting.”
“The kids coming in today are all 3, 4 and 5-year-old students enrolled in the preschool program,” Esker said.
Each student entering the auditorium was given a small sack with coins they could use to pay taxes to acting tax collector Dr. Jim Gartner as they entered the gateway to Bethlehem.
Several areas were set up to simulate how the village of Bethlehem might have appeared around the time Jesus was born. Volunteers dressed in period costumes to help give the city a more realistic feel.
“We have 10 volunteers each day and they are all members of the church,” Esker said of the two-day event.
Bethlehem had a cheese shop with a selection of cheeses for visitors, a bakery where visitors could receive a loaf of bread, a grape shop, and a fish market.
Along the back of the auditorium, craft tables were set up for craft making. There also was a carpenter shop, where children could practice hammering golf tees, an innkeeper who had no rooms available and a manger.
Visitors also had a pottery shed, where they could paint, coloring station and a scribe portrayed by Lori Keller, who helped visitors to her station write Jesus in Hebrew.
“We are learning to write Hebrew and they have actually been quite good at it,” Keller said.
“It’s a fun experience for the children,” Esker said.
Mike and Ashley Meers brought their two daughters, Samantha and Peyton, to Bethlehem Wednesday.
“This is our first experience and we’re excited to see what all there is to see here today,” Ashley Meers said upon entering the auditorium.
It was also a first-time experience for Pastor Mike Burdick, who came to lead the church on Oct. 6.
“This is a neat experience for kids and their families,” Burdick said. “We have such a great preschool and this is just icing on the cake.”
“The best part about this is not only is it fun, it emphasizes Bethlehem was a real thing in history. This shows what took place when Jesus was born in Bethlehem.,” Burdick said.
“It’s not a fable. It’s real history,” he added.
The Meers family went from store to store and hit several of the crafting stations.
“I think the kids are having a good time,” Ashley Meers said. “I think they especially enjoy catching up with their teachers who they haven’t seen for a couple of days because of the snow.”
“It’s fun to see the interactions with the kids and their teachers,” Meers said. “The church to host a program like this is pretty special.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.