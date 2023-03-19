EFFINGHAM — The orphan outreach organization, In His Hands, held its annual benefit Saturday evening at Christ’s Church in Effingham, where about 250 volunteers, child sponsors and donors joined forces to raise money for orphans around the world. The benefit has already raised roughly $60,000 to $65,000.
In His Hands founder Michelle McGowan provided the audience with an update on the various ongoing projects and programs the organization has been working on in the past year, including the program in Haiti.
“We provide three meals a day, education and loving homes for orphans,” McGowan said.
McGowan said one of the organization’s goals is to provide people with the tools they need to become financially independent.
“We want to help people take care of themselves,” she said. “So we like to do the loan program so that people can feel proud about what they’re able to do and turn their life around.”
In addition to providing desperate widows with loans to start their own small businesses, In His Hands is working on turning their property in Kenya into a working farm that will include animals.
McGowan provided an update on the In His Hands program in Kenya, which is being overseen by Jim Reed of Beecher City, who traveled there in January.
“Our Kenya program is just going to grow and grow because the need is just so tremendous,” McGowan said.
Despite the challenges faced by many in Kenya, McGowan has been inspired by the compassion and resolve of the widows and the orphans there.
“We met these women that were taking in orphans when they had nothing themselves,” McGowan said.
While she admitted the organization has faced some hurdles in trying to obtain building permits for its various projects, McGowan is not at all deterred.
“Even though it has not worked out quickly like we had anticipated, God has shown us that he has an even bigger plan than what we thought of,” she said. “Jim has been able to bring light into the darkness.”
According to McGowan, heavy rainfall has forced Reed to temporarily halt work on the organization’s land in Kenya.
“When the torrential rains end, Jim plans to return to Kenya to make sure that the well and the buildings are done correctly,” McGowan said.
Once the construction of the well there is complete, Reed will begin work on a rescue center.
“This will be a safe haven for orphans and abandoned children who have absolutely nowhere to go,” she said.
Elsewhere McGowan addressed the ongoing unrest in Haiti and Myanmar, where the organization also is active.
“I’m so thankful. In both of our locations in Myanmar, our children are all safe. Our caretakers are all safe,” she said. “I just ask you to continue to pray for Myanmar.”
In His Hands Child Sponsorship Director Ann McKinney encouraged more support for the organization.
“If you are not a sponsor, I would strongly ask that you pray about it and consider it,” she said. “We have five children in Haiti who are still in need of a partial sponsor.”
McKinney said sponsors can expect to receive photos, videos and letters from the child they are sponsoring.
“In some way, you’ll be able to communicate and have an update on your child,” she said.
McKinney also described a vacation bible school program focused on Haiti that she designed herself.
“We at In His Hands have put together a program that’s going to teach kids about orphan care. it’s going to teach them about missions. It’s going to teach them about compassion, all using God’s work,” she said.
The program includes games, crafts, snacks and real stories from the countries the organization works in. The vacation bible school program will also train participants in bible verse memory, and this year’s program will include a video called “Let’s Learn About Haiti.”
During the benefit, tables were set up in the church, where attendees could purchase sewn items that were handmade by women in Haiti, referred to by McKinney as In His Hand’s “Haiti daughters” who were taught how to sew by the organization.
“In Haiti specifically, we are trying to teach our children skills and vocation.
“And we’re trying to teach them that it’s not just fun, but they can use these things they’re learning to provide income for themselves,” she said.
The crowd also heard from In His Hands donor and volunteer Peter Sadlo of RBC Wealth Management, who reflected on his experiences with the organization.
“If ever you’re thinking about giving or making a sacrifice to make the world a better place, In His Hands is certainly a good place to begin,” Sadlo said.
Sadlo noted the severe lack of water available for Kenyans due to droughts and discussed the organization’s plan to address the issue, which has left many in Kenya with access to only contaminated water.
“It creates long-term problems, so one of the things that In His Hands has been doing is drilling a well,” he said. “The well that we’re looking at creating would produce about 25,000 gallons of water per day.”
Sadlo said bringing this clean water to children in Kenya would be a “miracle” and urged the crowd to continue supporting In His Hands.
“Please sponsor a child,” Sadlo said. “Let’s all go outside our comfort zone and do what we can for these kids.”
Larry and Jo Sue Stine of St. Elmo were in attendance Saturday. They have been coming to the In His Hands benefit for years.
Larry Stine praised the organization and McGowan for the work they’ve done in the past year.
“I think it’s great work,” he said. “How can you not.”
Jo Sue Stine said she and Larry have known McGowan for roughly five years and attend the same church as her.
Like Larry, Jo Sue was excited to take part in the benefit again and learn about the good work her donations have gone toward.
“I love this banquet every year,” Jo Sue said. “It gives people in this community the chance to do something tangible, put action to our words.”
She said the evening was “profoundly moving” and she enjoyed getting to see the faces of some of the people her donations have helped.
“It makes really an indelible impact with me because I carry this away and I think about the pictures,” she said. “We say we care. This gives us a way to do it.”
Pastor Bryan Newswander welcomed guests and introduced speakers during the benefit, and music for the event was provided by Jonathan Stephens, along with other musicians from Christ Tabernacle Church in Herrick.
Anyone looking to get involved with In His Hands can make a donation, sign up for a monthly donation, sponsor a child or become a long-term missionary. To learn more about In His Hands, visit inhishands.org.
