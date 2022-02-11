A proposal to rezone the property containing Lakeside Marina and Heron Cove restaurant was dropped this week after a deal to put together a new lease arrangement was made by the owners of the marina and a benefactor working on behalf of Heron Cove’s owner.
The deal will cover two years of operating costs at the restaurant and can be extended to cover as many as 10 years of costs. With that secured, Lakeside’s owners are dropping a plan they presented to the Effingham Water Authority in January that would have converted the property from commercial to residential.
Tyler Williams, owner of Heron Cove, said that discussions had begun with the benefactor last year to cover costs such as rent for at least a year and assisting with the building’s infrastructure, which had already been identified as an issue by the owner.
“Somebody approached me and was willing to financially back me to a point,” Williams said. “It was more the case of someone willing to come in and financially back us and be a guarantor on the lease and help negotiate the terms of the lease.”
The move ends a months-long saga that began when Noah Brandenburger and his team took over operations at Lakeside Marina in May. He had ideas to try and make the commercial space alongside Lakeside and Heron Cove a profitable space, but opposition from Lake Sara residents made it difficult. With Heron Cove’s lease coming up at the end of the year, Brandenburger and Williams attempted to negotiate, with various proposals being rejected to the point where Brandenburger began considering a move towards rezoning late last year.
“The potential for future profit was not looking very likely, nor did the history of that property produce the profits necessary for a return on an owner’s investment,” Brandenburger said.
Brandenburger extrapolated on his plan at the EWA meeting in January, at which time the board decided not to take action on the request. After being approached by the benefactor shortly after, negotiations started again, which led to the current arrangement between Lakeside and Heron Cove.
He said that he always wanted to make something work with the restaurant and now that the new lease has been signed, both parties can continue operations in as smooth a manner as possible.
“We’re happy with the lease that we signed,” Brandenburger said. “We’re confident that with his new investor that he’ll have more confidence in his business going forward and we’ll both make some money.
“It’s important to know that this is not a non-profit. This is a business. I think a lot of people get confused because it is on a private lake controlled by a public entity. I get the impression — especially from feedback on social media and online — that this is some sort of community arrangement, no different from a library or a park. It’s not.”
The new arrangement should help keep Heron Cove running smoothly for the next few years, even with some of the issues facing the building, from infrastructure to a small staff. Williams said that they’ve done a good job working through those issues to provide service when they are open and now they can be as approachable as they possibly can be.
“We sort of inadvertently created exclusivity by the way our hours were based,” Williams said. “The whole place is run by my fiance and I and we’ve had to run (the restaurant) all these years around our very young son’s schedule and trying to make sure somebody can watch him. We don’t just own the restaurant — we literally cook every service. We’re being put into a (good) position now since somebody was benevolent enough to come in and earn my trust.
“It gives us the possibility we’ve never had before to address the issues that have held us up and we’re now in a position to make a commitment to be open five days a week right away when we open and be as accessible as possible.”
