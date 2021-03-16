A Beecher City woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday in Banner Township.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Marilyn J. Coffman, 86, was driving a brown 1998 Ford Windstar wagon west on Illinois 33, approximately a half mile west of 800th Avenue, when she lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and struck a culvert. The accident occurred at 9:05 a.m.
Coffman was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries.
