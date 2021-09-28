A Beecher City woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Liberty Township Monday.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Tina M. Martin, 66, was driving a 2002 green Ford Explorer west on 1850th Avenue approximately a half mile west of 100th Street when Martin lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to skid, crossed into the north ditch and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest in a field. The accident occurred at 5:59 p.m.
Martin was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, with incapacitating injuries.
