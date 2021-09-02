Members of the Beecher City Unit 20 School District Board of Education voted 7-0 Wednesday night to hire Silver Lake Group, LTD as special legal counsel to represent the school district in all legal proceedings to fight the mask mandate.
The district is on probation for not providing the Illinois State Board of Education with a return-to-school plan that requires the use of masks.
By approving the motion, the school district would be responsible for all legal expenses to determine if the ISBE has the lawful authority to take away the district’s recognition status for failing to require masks as mandated by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Office of the Governor.
An earlier agenda item to consider an update to their return to school plan was tabled when no board member made a motion to move forward.
