Beecher City schools hires special legal counsel

Beecher City Unit 20 Superintendent of Schools Phil Lark listens to public comments during an emergency meeting of the board of education Wednesday night. 

 Charles Mills Daily News

Members of the Beecher City Unit 20 School District Board of Education voted 7-0 Wednesday night to hire Silver Lake Group, LTD as special legal counsel to represent the school district in all legal proceedings to fight the mask mandate.

The district is on probation for not providing the Illinois State Board of Education with a return-to-school plan that requires the use of masks.

By approving the motion, the school district would be responsible for all legal expenses to determine if the ISBE has the lawful authority to take away the district’s recognition status for failing to require masks as mandated by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Office of the Governor.

An earlier agenda item to consider an update to their return to school plan was tabled when no board member made a motion to move forward.

Reporter/Videographer

Charles Mills is reporter and videographer for the Effingham Daily News. A 1983 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, he worked as senior video editor for a Nashville television station. He is a native of Vandalia.