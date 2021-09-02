BEECHER CITY — Despite pleas from coaches, teachers, parents and students not to fight the mask mandate, the Beecher City Unit 20 School Board voted 7-0 to hire a law firm to do just that.
The decision to hire Silver Lake Group came after closed session that lasted just under an hour and a half on Wednesday night. Earlier in the meeting, the board tabled an item to update the current return-to-school plan after no board member made a motion to move it forward.
An open discussion about whether the district should require masks was led by Beecher City Unit 20 teacher William Hammer.
“I come here on behalf of the kids, on behalf of my colleagues and I'm asking you to make some considerations,” Hammer said. “I ask you to think about this: What kind of example are we setting for our kids? In government and history, I teach kids sometimes we have to make decisions you don't like and sometimes you have to compromise and sometimes you have to do things you don't agree with for the greater good.”
Hammer said he thought no matter what decision was made by the board someone is not going to like it.
“I'm asking you to consider a compromise. I am asking you to comply with the mask mandate,” he said. “At the same time, if you wish to consider legal options, I fully support your right to do so. But when we say to the kids, 'We don't agree with something, so we're just not going to do it,' ... how long before that trickles down to the classroom? I don't want to do what my teacher told me, so I don't have to do it.”
Hammer said he wanted the board to protect the district's kids.
“Our numbers are already skyrocketing. Not just in quarantine, but in actual cases,” Hammer said. “I can tell you with high degree of certainly that we have more people out of this building in the first three weeks of this year than all of last year.”
“It's getting worse,” he added. “I am asking as grown men and adults, please compromise for the sake of all of our kids and teachers.”
Teacher and Junior High Baseball Coach Brock Friese said he was concerned about the physical safety of the district's students.
“I don't like wearing this mask. I don't enjoy it and really hoped we wouldn't have to wear it all year,” Friese said. “As much as I don't like wearing this mask, even worse than that is seeing all of the kids out of school. We had 35 kids out today from sixth through 12. When they are not here, we can't teach them."
Friese said as a coach of the Junior High Baseball team he would love to see his kids play in the post season. The IHSA and IESA said if the school is on probation they would not be able to compete in state-sanctioned events.
“We are playing great ball and I would like to see these young guys have a chance to play in the post season,” he said. “I would love to see them have the chance to possibly play in a regional championship. I would like to see them get that opportunity and more importantly I'd like to see our kids be in school.”
Beecher City High School senior Kylie Doty told board members she was speaking on behalf of all the senior class as its president.
“I want to thank you guys for opening this up to the public and just hearing everyone's stories,” Doty said. “I'm here to get an education. I'm not here at school for fun. I'm here and I have worked my butt off to get my straight As, be president of the class, and taking all of these extracurricular activities to continue my education for my dream job of being a veterinarian.”
She said she was concerned about loosing the school's recognition, leaving seniors without a valid diploma.
“There is no reason for us to be here,” Doty said about going to school for a diploma that didn't count. “We're here for that diploma. If that gets taken away, I'm going to have to drop out and loose everything I worked super, super hard for and then I'll have to get my GED.
“So, all of my dreams are going to be put at risk because we won't wear a mask. It's just a little piece of fabric. We all did it (wore masks) last year and we were all fine,” she said.
Tim Taylor, a parent of a student in the school district, opposes a mask mandate.
“The main premise to all of these points is fear,” Taylor said. “There is a fear of what someone is threatening that they are going to do to us. We are not leaning on a health problem, we're on a do it or else.”
“The young lady mentioned a piece of cloth and I was sitting here thinking there was a piece of cloth that a lot of folks had to sew on their coats in about 1938,” he said. “This is bigger than a mask, no mask, going to play sports or who's not going to play sports. This is an issue about small government and how we are supposed to be governed.”
He said this issue is about government overreach and about threatening someone to do something against their will. Taylor said ISBE is threatening to do something they don't have the power to do.
“I don't think there is any question where these orders are coming from. They are coming from our governor who is trying to basically micro-manage everything downstate,” Taylor said. “I don't want my children to have to wear a mask.”
Liz Taylor said she thought the board shouldn't give in to the pressure.
“I don't want to show the kids how to give in,” Liz Taylor said. “I want to show them how to stand up and fight.”
“This sports issue is extracurricular. As much as we love to see our kids succeed in sports, it has absolutely nothing do with why I send my kids to school,” Taylor said. “Are you going to allow fear run your life forever?”
English teacher Carrie Burks is also concerned about the number of students already absent from classes.
“I don't feel like my students are being heard. I've been teaching for 25 years and I've never seen anything like this,” Burks said. “This year we are watching them (the kids) get sick and it's scary. I walk in here every day and I push that fear aside and I go in and I say I'm going to teach the kids today.”
“You need to look at your students and you need to look at your staff and what they are working on and what they are working for because if you don't think we're not working extra, trust me we are and we're concerned.
“I'm here for the kids and I'm here to make sure they are OK,” she said.
Unit 20 Athletic Director Carolyn Wendte is not happy about wearing a mask but she believes the district should comply with the mandate.
"You parents talk about fear. These kids are in fear because what they love is going to be taken away from them as of Friday for the girls," Wendte said. "They love sports. I know you want to fight. I get it. Maybe your kids aren't in sports and maybe you're not being affected, but there are kids who are being affected. They worked hard. They are making their grades.”
She said the kids strive to stay eligible to be in sports.
Cody Doty was very concerned about her senior daughter's future.
“I think we are wrong to use our kids as pawns on a fight that doesn't affect us,” Doty said. "My daughter is going to be valedictorian of the class. She has an extremely high score on her SAT and she has huge opportunities ahead of her.”
She said her daughter knew she wanted to be a veterinarian since she was in second grade.
“This kid has a perfect GPA. Would you like to explain to my daughter what she is suppose to do if she can't get accepted to Texas A&M, where she actually has a chance of getting a full ride to go to veterinarian school?” Doty said. “What's her options? Has anybody thought about it or researched it? What's her back-up plan for getting into college? Can anybody answer that?"
Doty was concerned what would happen if the legal proceedings went longer than her daughter's graduation date.
“What is she suppose to do now?” Doty asked the board. “Can anyone answer me?”
There was a long pause. No board member spoke.
“OK, that's what I thought,” she said.
