Although Beecher City Unit 20 has been notified by the state board of education that it risks probation, loss of state funding and the credit teachers and administrators earn for their retirement benefits, the school board on Saturday upheld its plan to only recommend masks when classes resume – not require them as Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered for all schools pre-K-12 in Illinois.
During an emergency meeting, Board President Lee Roadarmel said district officials have consulted with Thomas DeVore, the lawyer who has challenged in court Pritzker's executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Devore has already filed suit in Clinton County over masks on behalf of a parent whose child attends school in Breese Unit 12.
"He claimed (the Illinois State Board of Education) does not have the authority to remove recognition, and cited House Bill 2789, a bill that did not pass the (state) senate in May of 2021 and it is still pending,” Roadarmel told board members and parents. “He indicated the decision-making authority on mask mandates still lies at the local school board level, and that was his legal opinion.”
Roadarmel said the school district received a letter from ISBE late Thursday afternoon, saying the state board received a complaint that Beecher City would not require masks. ISBE gave Unit 20 24 hours to submit its back to school plan.
“They wanted us to respond if that was true or not and to provide that information if we weren’t,” Roadarmel said.
On Friday morning Roadarmel, Superintendent Philip Lark and Board Vice President David Doty consulted by phone with the district's legal council, Brandon Wright, of the law firm of Miller, Tracy, Braun, Funk and Miller.
Wright outlined the liabilities associated with ISBE revoking Beecher City's recognition. Roadarmel said they include: loss of funding, ineligibility for IHSA and IESA sanctioned events, any work by teachers and administrators would not be counted toward their Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, and liability for the school district and school board if related to lawsuits filed in the wake of a COVID-19 infection among students or staff.
Roadarmel said the district's insurance agent, Rob Mihlbachler, told officials the district's coverage would not be dropped if state recognition is revoked.
“He spoke at length on risk," Roadarmel said. "He also stated that contraction of COVID-19 for a child and proof of where it happened would be such a small percentage it would almost be a zero. He said for the insurance company, their main concern would be defending a case if a case were to pop up. He wasn’t as concerned about having to pay out a penalty to someone who was suing us.”
Roadarmel said officials sent ISBE a copy of the district's back to school plan, which only recommends the use of masks.
“We are expecting a letter from ISBE placing us on probation ... And in that letter it is our understanding that they will ask to set up a teleconference with Mr. Lark, and once the teleconference is held there will be 60 days to correct the issue,” Roadarmel said.
Roadarmel said the board had three options: to do nothing and see what happens, revise the back to school plan to mandate masks or seek legal counsel and contest ISBE’s authority.
“That is what we are really dealing with at this time,” Roadarmel said. “We wanted to come together with the public to share all of this.”
“We asked Tom (Devore) about getting all school districts that feel the same together," said Doty, the board vice president. He said he would like to file a lawsuit against ISBE in Effingham County and he would like to see all schools in Effingham County that voted this way to file as well to get the case heard in Effingham County. He recommended getting the other schools in Effingham together in Effingham County.”
Effingham Unit 40 will require masks. Altamont Unit 10 and Teutopolis Unit 50 are scheduled to discuss their policies at meetings Monday. Dieterich Unit 30's back to school plan does not require masks; officials there said they are monitoring the situation. The Springfield Catholic Diocese, which oversees schools in 28 counties throughout central Illinois, has said masks will be required.
Residents who attended Saturday's Beecher City meeting mostly opposed the mask mandate. The board did not require those speaking to identify themselves.
The EDN asked the cost of hiring DeVore to represent the school district.
"He said if we decided to to that, that would be something we would discuss before we hire him on full time," Roadarmel said. "He did say he didn't think it would be as expensive as other attorneys because he has represented other schools and has enough case built and knows how to deal with it and he could do it much cheaper."
“We just wanted to get everyone together to keep everyone updated so they know what exactly is going on,” Roadarel said. “We just wanted to get as much information as we can out to you guys so you know what we know.”
The board on Saturday did not change its policy of recommending masks.
Last week Timothy Christian Schools in Elmhurst lost state recognition over the mask mandate. But according to the Arlington Heights Daily Herald, ISBE officials on Friday reinstated Timothy Christian Schools' recognition status after initially revoking it over noncompliance with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's school mask mandate intended to reduce spread of COVID-19.
"A letter from ISBE State Superintendent Carmen Ayala on Friday, which Timothy Christian administrators shared with the Daily Herald, stated that the institution 'is now in compliance with the universal masking requirements' set forth in Pritzker's executive order," the newspaper reported.
