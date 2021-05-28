Beecher City to host farmers market

BEECHER CITY – There is a new weekly event coming to Beecher City to Beecher City Community Park.
Every Thursday through October there will be a Beecher City Farmers Market. The first market of the year is Thursday, June 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Beecher City Community Park.
Patty Laue is organizer for the market that is actually a combination farmers market, craft show and flea market. Laue said they plan to hold the event every Thursday through October. She said there is only one week they can’t hold the event – on Thursday, July 8, due to the Beecher City Corn Fest celebration.
Laue thought Beecher City needed its own farmers market. She said during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions she had plenty of time to think about trying something new.
“I am a people person and I missed visiting with people and it just hit me one day,” Laue said. “So, I called up Rita (Beecher City Village President Rita Felty) and told her I had this idea and asked her, So, what do you think?”
Felty said she and Laue talked on the phone for over an hour about the new idea of having a farmer’s market at the Beecher City Park.
“Then I took it to the (village) board,” Felty said. “You have to have board approval to host an event like this for insurance reasons.”
Laue said she thought it would be nice if she could find at least five vendors for their first market.
“I have 27 now,” Laue said. “I had a missed call earlier today. So, I might have another one.”
She said 25 vendors are assigned a picnic table to display their products. Since all picnic tables are reserved, any new vendors will have to have their own 8-foot table and have the option to set up under their own tent.
Laue said vendors coming to the first market will offer a variety of products including jewelry, young plant starts including mint, a vendor selling peanut meal animal feed, earrings, magnets, cards, body scrub, Tupperware, Tastefully Simple products, black walnuts, pot holders and bowl covers.
She said Janet Ramsey from the Carriage House in Altamont will offer hand painted woodcraft items. A wood craftsman at the market is taking orders for an A-Frame swing bench, covered sandbox and planter boxes.
The village president is going to have a booth of her own at the market as well. She at one time had a shop in the front porch of her house.
“I paint on rocks, I paint on wood, I paint on feathers and anything that will hold paint,” Felty said.
Laue plans to have a couple of theme nights in the works for the market. Cruise night featuring antique cars is Thursday, July 15 and additional theme nights are planned for August, September and October.
There will be three food trucks at the event Toppins Soft Serve a mobile ice cream trailer, Patriot BBQ of Shumway and Wetherell Concessions of Stewardson. Also, coming is Macklin Meadow Kettle Corn of Mason and The Cookie Jar of Altamont.
Laue said any proceeds from the event goes to the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center and the park.
She said she went to First State Bank of Beecher City President John Stephens for advice on how to finance the event.
“He recommended finding sponsors for the event and recommended an amount to ask for,” Laue said. “We’ve had a wonderful response locally as well as surrounding communities. We have sponsors from Stewardson and Shumway. It just amazes me. I’ve been overwhelmed.”
Laue said many small towns can get a bad reputation and thinks the farmer’s market will help enhance the image of Beecher City.
“I want people to come here and say what a nice town they have here. I want the farmer’s market to be a friendly, fun, family atmosphere,” Laue said. “When people come I want them to say, wow this is nice and return again next week.”
Felty said she would like to see more activities like the farmer’s market in the community.
For more information about the Beecher City Farmers Market contact Patty Laue at (618) 487-5886. The event will be canceled if there is rain or threat of a thunderstorm.
