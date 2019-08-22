BEECHER CITY — Members of the Beecher City Village Board unanimously agreed this week to adopt a gaming ordinance and to amend the Class B Liquor restaurant license to allow entertainment.
Once the gaming ordinance and amended Class B liquor license are drawn up by the city attorney, they will be brought before the board for approval.
Class B Liquor license applicant Chris Cripe, owner of On The Rox Pub and Grub of Altamont, wanted some kind of approval from the board before going ahead with her plan to invest $300,000 to construct a building for a new business in Beecher City.
“What I'm asking is I want to get this approved because I would hate to start a project this big and then find out I can't,” Cripe said.
As of now, the business proposal includes constructing a new building to replace the former Smokin' B restaurant location. However, Cripe is open to the idea of finding another location in the village to build.
Cripe said she would tear down the existing Smokin' B structure rather than make additions to it if she were to decide to buy the building. She said the new structure would be larger than the existing Smokin' B location.
“If I were to buy that,” Cripe said. “I would have to knock that down and start over.”
“The building I'm wanting to build is 72-by-40 (feet),” Cripe said.
Cripe said the new building would house a family restaurant that would include a game room for teenagers, limited live entertainment and a closed-off isolated gaming room for those 21 and older with strict security access requiring an ID to get in. She told the board her business wasn’t expected to be open past 10 p.m.
“I want everything to be shut down by 10,” Cripe said. “Open from something like 6 a.m. to 10 at night.”
Village Board Trustee Stacy Bowlin asked Cripe whether or not there would be extended hours on weekends.
“It will be the same hours 6 a.m. to 10 (p.m.),” Cripe answered.
“We plan to take our last order at 9 p.m. allowing us an hour for cleanup,” Danielle Higgs, Chris Cripe's daughter, said.
Trustee Jason Wells had a concern about neighbors around the proposed location and music.
“It will be in a commercial area and we won't have a band that lasts past 10 p.m.” Cripe said.
Cripe brought to the meeting representatives from J & J Ventures Gaming LLC of Effingham, Jenna Ervin and Robin Ferguson, to answer questions about the gaming aspect of Cripe's business plan.
“You would actually receive 5 percent of the total net income,” Ferguson told the village board.
Ferguson presented the council with data of how much other communities close to the size of Beecher City received through gaming income.
“We figured an average municipality this size would get $6,500 per year,” Ferguson said.
Wells expressed concerns about parking, considering the size of the building would be larger than the current former Smokin' B restaurant building.
Cripe said her plan would be to light up the parking lot and provide a rocked parking area across the street.
Trustees thought the idea of having a game room for the teenagers at the restaurant was a good idea.
“I think everybody in this community agrees we need something for our teenagers,” Village President Rita Felty said.
Cripe told the board if there were any changes to the location she would present it to the board when she applies for a building permit.
In other action, the board approved the purchase of a used Ford F350 pickup truck for $3,500 and also approved the purchase of a used sickle bar mower from Sigel Implement for $1,400.
