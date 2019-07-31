Beecher City School District has change in leadership

BEECHER CITY — Beecher City School District will have a change in leadership this year.
Philip Lark moved from junior-senior high school principal to superintendent of schools on July 1, replacing Scott Cameron, who accepted a superintendent position for the Pawnee School District.
Cameron was the superintendent in Beecher City for 10 years.
“I am excited about becoming the superintendent of the Beecher City School District,” Lark said.
Lark started his career in education in Crescent City as a physical education teacher in 1995-1996 before coming to Beecher City to be a physical education teacher at the junior-senior high school between 1996 and 2005.
Lark served as principal for the Patoka Community Unit School District in 2005-2006 before returning to Beecher City Junior-Senior High School as principal in 2006. Lark was named superintendent during the April 8 board of education meeting to serve a term starting July 1 through June 30, 2022.
“I am thankful to the school board for allowing me the opportunity to fill this position,” Lark said. “And I look forward to the new challenges it has to offer.”
Lark said the school system has a new website and app. Also, this is the first year students could take advantage of online registration.
“We are going to work on communicating to the communities the positive activities our teachers and students are doing on a daily basis.” Lark said. “This will be done through our website and app.”
Filling Lark's position as principal is Brian Deadmond, who comes to Beecher City from North Clay Unit 25 School District, where he served several roles as assistant principal, athletic director and transportation coordinator. Deadmond graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Greenville College.
Lark said improvements in the school district this year include updating offices, replacing gym doors at the grade school and construction of a fence around the grade school playground. He said janitors have been busy this summer preparing buildings and classrooms to look nice for the start of the school year.
