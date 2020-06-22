BEECHER CITY — Beecher City Grade School will have a new head teacher next school year.
The Beecher City Unit 20 Board of Education approved unanimously Consuela Lorton to serve as head grade school teacher. She replaces Lynelle Wachtel, who resigned from the position. Wachtel is continuing her role as an elementary school teacher and Wachtel is teaching secondary business education class.
The board also voted unanimously last week to approve a rock and chip bid from Vandalia Asphalt Service for the amount of $9,300 to rock and chip the Beecher City Junior-Senior High School. Tanner Thompson was named boys basketball varsity coach for the 2020-21 school year. Thompson will not hold a teaching position with the school district.
In other action, the board:
• Approved a motion to allow the superintendent to publish hearing notices up to two weeks prior to the 30-day deadline.
• Approved the expenditure of funds to defray necessary and proper expenses and liabilities of the school district incurred for educational, operations of maintenance or transportation, or site and construction purposes for fiscal year 2021.
• Approval a two-year co-op renewal agreement between Beecher City and Cowden-Herrick for 2020-21 sports.
• Approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.
• Approved the non-certified staff with an average raise of 1.96 percent for the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved an increase of 2 percent to administrative salaries.
• Approved replacement of a cooling tower fan motor at the grade school by Reliable Heating and Cooling for $3,030.
