The Beecher City Board of Trustees recently agreed to change the location of its regular meeting from village hall to Beecher City Area Kluthe Center, located in Beecher City Community Park.
Beecher City Village President Rita Felty addressed the board prior to the vote.
“We have more and more people coming to meetings,” Felty said.
“And it gets more and more crowded in here,” Felty said about the boards current meeting place in the village hall.
In another matter during the recent meeting, Corn Fest Chairman Brandy Wilson submitted her final invoices and expenses for the 2019 Corn Fest event held earlier this month. It's nearly $4,000 below projected budget expenses. The original budget was projected at $11,798.00.
“We had 89 kids signed up for the greasy pig contest,” Wilson said.
Wilson said 65 children registered for the fishing rodeo contest. She also questioned where a missing fence had gone that was to be used for the greasy pig contest.
In other business, the village board approved the Aug. 9 mud drag budget and appropriation ordinance.
Village President Felty said she took a tour of the village lift station and had several concerns.
“We are operating on a wing and a prayer,” Felty said. “We have no back up.”
Felty said two cheap replacement motors were installed in the lift station and only one is currently working. She said one of the two replacement motors was not operational. Will Lytle project inspector and engineer tech for John H. Crawford and Associates told the village trustees he would explore financing options for a new lift station. Lytle told the board it would cost the village approximately $90,000 for a new lift station. Felty said the lift station also has electrical problems. The village board tabled a vote on approving lift station repairs while Lytle checks into financing and grant options.
The trustees discussed the possibility of purchasing a sickle bar mower to be used to help keep ditches mowed and other hard to mow areas. Village trustees tabled a vote on a purchase for a box blade to prevent rocks being pushed into ditches. Village Trustee Doug Ray suggested a box blade would not prevent rock from being pushed into ditches.
Village trustees discussed purchasing a laptop computer for Village Clerk Terry Doty. The laptop would be used remotely for future village board meetings held at the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center. The laptop would hold village ordinances in the case any questions might arise during a board meeting. Village Trustee Stacey Bowlin said Doty needs a laptop she could take to the remote meeting location and possibly a docking station to be used in the office to replace the old outdated computer currently being used. Village trustees decided to explore options for the purchase a new laptop that would include the purchase of updated software.
Truman Rhodes owner of Rhodes Automotive Service in Beecher City was asked by the village to evaluate two trucks owned by the city. One truck was a dump truck and another was a Ford pickup truck. Rhodes told the board both trucks were in bad shape and in disrepair.
“They would be a waste to try and fix,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said one solution might be to explore purchasing retired State of Illinois trucks that might be open for bids. He also noted that the village needed a truck heavy enough to haul concrete or heavy rock.
Village trustees voted unanimously to deposit $755.36 of crop income from the sale of wheat to be deposited in the cemetery fund.
Kevin Reed gave village trustees an evaluation what Village Hall repairs would need to be made. The trustees decided to make a permanent fix to the building after seeing a diagram drawn by Reed.
Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com
