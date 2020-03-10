A Beecher City man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.
According to Illinois State Police, a maroon 2006 Buick driven by David A. Shrake, 94, of Beecher City, was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 128, a half a mile north of Fayette County Road 1950 north when Shrake said he blacked out, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
Shrake swerved off the roadway to the right, struck a traffic sign and a ditch. The car came to a resting point about 20 feet on the north side of the roadway in a field.
Shrake was injured and taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.