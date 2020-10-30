Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, who was convicted of concealment of homicidal death in August, has been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison, with 185 days of credit for time served in the Effingham County Jail, and a year of mandatory supervised release.
Kaiser concealed the death of 29-year-old Kimberly A. Mattingly, of Paris, Illinois, lying to police and helping to hide the body. The other man allegedly involved in Mattingly’s death, Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death.
“Losing our daughter, Kimi, has broken our family,” said Gena Holbrook, the mother of the victim. She read a victim impact statement to the the associate judge overseeing the case, Allan Lolie.
Holbrook took the stand and gave her statement through tears as she looked at Kaiser, sitting in a county jail jumpsuit.
“We never thought we’d be in this position,” Holbrook said. “We will never get to see that beautiful smile or that laugh.”
Holbrook stressed that the loss of her daughter was heartbreaking when she thought of Mattingly’s three children. Her youngest son is young enough that Holbrook says he won’t have any memories of his mother.
“Her oldest son is 5,” the grandmother said. “He’s got very little. Less than he deserves.”
“Aaron had more than one chance to save her,” Holbrook said of Kaiser. “He decided not to help her.”
Holbrook asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence for Kaiser’s crime, which is 10 years.
State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler advocated for the maximum sentence as well.
“After hearing the testimony at the trial and all the evidence, it’s clear that Kaiser’s conduct was reprehensible,” he said.
Kaiser has five past felony convictions, a point Kibler used to argue for the maximum sentence.
“The defendant was on conditional discharge,” Kibler said, pointing out he was actually under supervision for a previous felony conviction when he concealed Mattingly’s death.
“Putting him on probation clearly doesn’t work,” Kibler said.
Lolie did not consider the harm done by these actions when handing down the sentence.
Kaiser’s attorney, Lucas Mette, contested the sentence, saying that Kaiser should go through a drug court. Drug courts are a kind of “problem solving courts” aimed at addressing root causes of crimes.
“My client is a drug addict with a long history of addiction,” Mette said, later adding, “I believe he does need intensive services to get his life around.”
Mette also argued that the court should consider Kaiser’s family.
“His imprisonment would represent excessive hardship to his dependents,” he said, pointing to the fact that Kaiser has five children.
Lolie rejected this argument as a mitigating factor for sentencing because of Kaiser’s five children, one was put up for adoption and the other four live with their mother.
Kaiser, when offered the chance to present a statement, said only this: “I’d just like to say that I’m sorry.”
“Will this defendant likely commit another felony? Yes. He was on conditional discharge when he committed this one,” Lolie said, making it clear that Kaiser’s criminal history played a role in his sentence.
He also made clear that drug court was off the table.
“With this defendant’s history, there is no way I would give him drug court under any circumstances,” Lolie said.
Lolie sits as a drug court judge in Shelby County.
“The court does find the defendant’s non-prison sentence would deprecate the seriousness of the offense,” the judge said.
After the hearing ended, Mattingly’s family gathered outside. Several people cried in the hallway and one man loudly addressed Kibler, requiring others to calm him down. They were particularly upset that Kaiser might only spend four years in prison due to Illinois’ rules regarding good behavior in prison.
The judicial story of the death of Mattingly isn’t over.
Glass, who is charged with murdering Mattingly, has a pre-trial hearing set for Nov. 12 and a jury trial set for Nov. 23.
