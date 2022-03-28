On March 25 at approximately 3 p.m., the Effingham Police Department and Abbott EMS responded to the Days Inn Motel on Keller Drive after receiving a 911 call from the motel manager.
The manager reported an unresponsive male found in one of the rooms. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in the motel room. The male was identified as Wesley Logue, 30, of rural Beecher City.
There were no visible injuries to Logue, according to the Effingham County Coroner's Office. Medical records and toxicology samples were obtained to assist in the death investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Effingham Police Department.
Anyone who had contact with Logue between March 23 and 25 is asked to contact the Effingham Police Department or the coroner’s office.
