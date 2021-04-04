A Beecher City man is in custody after fleeing and eluding police on Thursday.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., Effingham city police received information that John M. Durbin, 26, was in a parking lot at 1706 Ford Avenue changing a tire on a vehicle. Officers were aware that Durbin had two outstanding warrants in Effingham County for domestic battery and fleeing/eluding a peace officer.
Responding officers from both Effingham Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office located Durbin, who entered a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Fayette County. Durbin immediately fled the scene, striking three separate vehicles during the incident. They included a vehicle owned by Dustin Cade, of Vandalia, an Effingham County Sheriff’s Office squad car and an Effingham Police Department squad car.
Durbin fled the scene of the accidents and proceeded out of Effingham at a high rate of speed. Durbin was arrested later in the evening and was taken into custody without incident.
In addition to the warrants listed above, Durbin was arrested on an Effingham County warrant for additional original charges of aggravated battery, criminal damage to state-supported property and aggravated assault; a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of larceny; and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary.
No injuries were sustained in any of the accidents or incidents, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
