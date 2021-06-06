BEECHER CITY — Beecher City kicked off its first farmers market of the year last week.
The Beecher City Farmers Market is a weekly community event this year organized by Patty Laue. In addition to the farmers market, there is a craft show and flea market.
“We’ve been really blessed,” Laue said as she looked over the crowd. “We’ve really had a good turnout and they keep coming.”
“People are saying are we still in Beecher City?” Beecher City Village President Rita Felty said.
The number of vendors far exceeded what Laue initially expected.
“We have 31 vendors today! I’m excited,” Laue said.
Village Trustee Leslie Wood stood in the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center parking checking out a long line forming to buy food from one of the food trucks.
“I think this is a success,” Wood said as she looked over the crowd.
A few of the products for sale on Thursday included hand-painted crafts, wood-carved decorations, T-shirts and candles, just to name a few.
Jim Jarnagin traveled from Tower Hill to sell some of his hand-carved wood products. Jarnagin started carving 25 years ago. He was excited to be able to sell again after COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually hit five or six craft shows every year,” Jarnagin said.
Jarnagin had a display table full of wood crosses and products he created.
“We didn’t have any shows last year, but I kept working and put everything in boxes,” Jarnagin said about his large variety of products on sale Thursday night. “Now, I have a van full of stuff and house full of stuff.”
“I carve those on a scroll saw all by hand,” Jarnagin added. “I even made my cane,”
He made a cane in the shape of a hand saw.
Janet Ramsey also brought a wide range of wood crafts to the market. She is opening a craft shop in the parking lot of the Carriage Inn Event Center of Altamont in a couple of weeks. Her business, Carriage House Crafts, has a Facebook page that will announce the opening and business hours.
Michael Wall of Effingham spent several minutes examining crafts created by Ramsey.
“This is a beautiful evening and a great community activity,” Wall said. “It was a long last year and it’s good to see people interacting again. This is really a good opportunity for people to get together.”
During the market, Elijah Doty, owner of Doty Sound Productions, prepared the lights and sound for a Christian concert featuring Amplified Truth on a main stage close to one of two pavilions used by market vendors.
Jeffrey Germer of Effingham, shift supervisor for Kirby Foods IGA Plus, said he really enjoyed the Christian music Thursday evening.
“I was really inspired. The Lord showed up and the music was inspirational and uplifting. ,” Germer said. “It was good to visit with some old friends I haven’t seen for awhile.”
He was also impressed with the testimonies during the concert.
“I was reminded of things that happened in my life and how important it is to turn things over to the Lord,” Germer said.
Doty has been running sound since he was 13 years old, when he was recruited by a sound reinforcement company to step in after a worker didn’t show up. Doty graduated from Beecher City High School this year and created his own sound company as part of his Effingham County CEO business project with sound equipment he purchased from someone retiring from the business.
He wants to get more bands to perform during the weekly farmers market events under one of the existing pavilions behind the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center.
“I hope they continue to have a outreach like this,” Germer said.
