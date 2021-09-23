BEECHER CITY — Members of the Beecher City village board this week chose two projects for which to use their American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds.
Beecher City Clerk and Treasurer Terri Doty said she claimed the ARP money for $61,582 on behalf of the city and asked the board what project they wanted to use it for.
Village Trustee Jason Wells said the first thought was to use a portion of the ARP money for a water line replacement project. He said a committee made up of himself and trustees Leslie Wood, Dail Schonshack and Doug Ray reviewed an engineering study for the proposed water line project.
John Crawford and Associates provided an engineering study and gave Wells a cost per line of $8, $10 and $12 per foot, based on material costs at the time of purchase.
“I estimated it would cost approximately $4,000 for 500 feet plus curb stop and $300 a day for a trencher if we do it in-house,” Wells said.
He said the total estimated cost to replace lines through all of town would be $1.126 million for the $8 per foot rate and just under $1.5 million at the $12 per foot price; well over the $61,582 of ARP money the city is to receive.
Wells said since the estimate for the water line replacement was so high they looked for alternate ways to use the ARP money.
He said he received three bids to remove the old sewer building. He said JHI Construction had the lowest bid of $8,185. He also got an estimate to replace the lift station — $89,600 from John Crawford and Associates.
“My suggestion would be to remove the old sewer building and replace the lift station,” Wells said.
He said the two projects minus the ARP funds would leave approximately $36,000 that the city would have to come up with.
Doty told the board they have until 2026 to use the funds and have time to investigate how to come up with the extra $36,000.
William Lytle, who works for John Crawford and Associates, suggested seeking a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program or an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity loan/grant as a shovel-ready project.
The board voted unanimously to use the ARP funds to remove the old sewer building immediately and earmark the remainder of the funds to the lift station replacement project.
In other business, the board briefly discussed purchasing playground equipment for the park.
Lytle said the city explored the possibility of receiving an OSLAD (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development) program grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help pay for the equipment. He said the grant would be a 90/10 matching grant they could apply for next year.
“If you spent $120,000 on a big piece of playground equipment, you would only pay $12,000,” Lytle said.
Village President Rita Felty said the Simplicity mower the city purchased from Chancellor Outdoor Solutions LLC was sent back to the manufacturer.
“We had it for approximately 6.4 hours and each time we tried to use it threw the belt,” Felty said.
She said Chancellor sent it back to Simplicity which found a manufacturing error. Chancellor gave the city a brand new Grasshopper mower to use while the Simplicity was being repaired.
“We can either get the money for the Simplicity back or we can upgrade to this better-grade Grasshopper (mower) for a $929 difference,” Felty said. “It’s mowing rather well and a heavier duty mower than the Simplicity. We’ve had good comments on it.”
Felty said since the Grasshopper mower was used as a loaner Chancellor is offering it at a discounted price of $3,000 lower than it’s original retail price. She said the difference between the discounted price of the Grasshopper and the Simplicity was the $929 figure.
“I think we would be better off paying the $929 and upgrading,” Trustee Doug Ray said.
The board voted to upgrade to the Grasshopper commercial grade mower for the amount of $929.
The board decided to have both Trunk-or-Treat downtown and door-to-door trick-or-treating on the night before Halloween this year.
“Let’s not do trick-or-treat on Sunday,” Felty said.
She said since Halloween falls on Sunday this year it would be best to have trick-or-treat the Saturday before.
“I’m a big fan of doing it on the holiday, but I don’t have a preference this time,” Wells said.
This year Halloween will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Beecher City residents should leave a light on their front porch to signal trick-or-treaters are welcome at their home.
Wells was chosen to negotiate a new septic tank contract to present to the board for the October meeting.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a building permit for Chris Cripe to build a residence on two lots located at 105 North Myrtle Street.
• Approved a tiling project at the Beecher City Community Park ball field in the amount of $3,275 to JHI Construction.
• Approved a motion to allow the Tri-County Fire Protection District to place two fuel tanks on village property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.