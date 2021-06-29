BEECHER CITY — Members of the Beecher City Village Board recently discussed whether to grant a Class A liquor license or amend the wordage of the current Class B license following a push to lift the village’s two-drink limit at establishments.
Village President Rita Felty told trustees after consulting with City Attorney Richard Day they should change the wordage of the current Class B license rather than issue a Class A license. Currently, the village does not allow for a Class A liquor license.
“The current Class B needs to be amended to include entertainment,” Village Trustee Doug Ray noted.
“There is no reason to amend B if they are the same regulations as an A,” Village Trustee Jason Wells said.
Wells said the Class A license already includes entertainment and has no drink limit.
“So why modify B?” Wells asked.
Village Trustee Leslie Wood asked fellow board members whether a Class A license allowed for the sale of package liquor. The village currently has a Class C license that allows such sales.
After closer examination of the Class A liquor license, the board found in addition to sale of liquor for consumption at the establishment it also allows the sale of package liquor to go and decided it wasn’t a good idea to set up a Class A license.
Danielle Higgs, representing the Pit Stop Restaurant, which has a Class B license, asked the board if the new ordinance would still require her customers to buy food with their drinks.
“B requires the purchase of something to eat,” Wells said.
Village trustees decided they would amend the wordage of the Class B liquor license ordinance to lift the two-drink limit, take out wordage that states drinks can only be served with a food purchase and include entertainment.
The board agreed to the change of wordage of the Class B license with one dissenting vote from Trustee Dail Schonschack.
“The ordinance will be effective when the ordinance is written up and passed by the village board,” Beecher City Clerk Terri Doty said. “It’s not effective yet.”
Meanwhile, a feral cat problem in Beecher City was another topic of discussion during the recent village board meeting.
Shannon Sloan and Alice Hatcher, cat specialists representing the Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS), were at the meeting to explain the mission of EARS and offer suggestions about how to deal with the local feral cat problem.
“We’re here tonight to discus the cats in our town,” Sloan said. “EARS is a nonprofit organization that helps with cats and dogs by adoptions, rescues and a TNR (trap, neuter and release) program through Animal Protective League (APL) of Springfield.”
She said the cat population can get out of control if measures aren’t taken to limit the number of cats born in the city.
“Sometimes cats get dumped in town and some wonder in from the surrounding areas,” Sloan said. “People like to keep cats around for mice control. However, that should only take a cat or two to control the mice.”
She said one cat and her mate can produce a litter of 12 kittens.
“Her family could grow into 11,000 in just five years,” Sloan said. “My husband (Paul Sloan) and I would like to extend our help by setting up a fund for EARS for those who live in town and close proximity to help get their cats fixed.”
“Any help from the town would be greatly appreciated,” Sloan said.
Hatcher said EARS operates a lot like the Humane Society with one major difference.
“All of our cats and dogs are sheltered in private homes. We found that to be better for the animal,” Hatcher said. “A lot of them are traumatized and we have to work with them for awhile before we can adopt them out.”
Hatcher said almost 11 years ago they started a cat spay and neuter program through APL of Springfield.
“I’ve obtained close to 3,500 cats from Effingham and surrounding counties since the start of the program,” Hatcher said. “It has been a very successful program for a lot of people.”
She said the organization works 12 months out of the year.
“We’ve run through snow storms, ice storms and you name it, we’ve always been there,” Hatcher said. “People don’t realize if you don’t get these cats fixed, you’ve got kittens. And who gets the calls? We do and other local animal organizations.”
She said she reserves a place for at least two cats for Beecher City residents Paul and Shannon Sloan every month.
Village Trustee Stacey Bowlin said, “We’ve got to do something to control the population or we’re going to have 400,000 cats in town. I would like to see the village helping in any way we can. I think this would be a benefit to the entire village and all of the residents to keep the nuisance down.”
Felty asked the Sloans how the fund would be set up.
Shannon said there were several options they could consider, such as starting a fundraiser online or donation boxes at local businesses.
“EARS is a good organization and a good organization for Effingham County,” Trustee Doug Ray said.
In other business:
- Schonschack said a dead tree is becoming a hazard and needed to be removed between the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center building and the new pavilion and cook shack. He said Jay’s Tree Service would take down the tree for less than $600. The board vote unanimously to approve the tree removal.
- Felty said the Beecher City Community Park road that passes in front of the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center should be one way. She said someone stole the park rules sign and it needs to be replaced. In regards to a new mower, Felty said she found a Grasshopper brand zero turn commercial mower at Chancellor Outdoor Solutions of Vandalia that is currently selling at almost half price until the end of the month for a total cost of $4,999. The board voted to approve the purchase of the mower.
- The board approved the purchase of insurance for three Mud Drag events for a total of $1,929.75.
- The board approved the Corn Fest budget for 2021.
- The board approved a resolution for IDOT to close Illinois Route 33 in order to have a Corn Fest parade on July 10 between 10 and 10:45 a.m.
- The board approved an increase in the water hook-up fee from $1,500 to $2,500 plus cost of materials.
- The board approved a Motor Fuel Tax maintenance program for Aug. 2, weather permitting.
