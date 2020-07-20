A Beecher City resident was hospitalized after a tree went through the roof of a trailer located along Route 33 in Beecher City on Sunday evening, according to officials.
Tri-County Fire Protection District Spokeswoman Amanda Watson said two females and one male were trapped inside the trailer when they arrived. She said Tri-County firemen got all three occupants out of the trailer. She said one female was taken by Abbott EMS to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
Watson said there was an internet rumor that two were taken hospital and knows of only the one person transported to the hospital.
“Two refused medical treatment on the scene and one went to the hospital,” Watson said. “When we left, the guy and the girl were still sitting in their Jeep waiting to hear from the Red Cross.”
Watson said the storm damage left trailer uninhabitable.
Village President of Rita Felty said since she moved to Beecher City in 1993 she hasn't seen a thunderstorm create so much damage.
“The wind was blowing hard,” Felty said. “And the rain was moving straight horizontally.”
She said the power went off during the storm and two city workers removed damaged trees from power lines.
“They worked from 11:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. getting tree limbs off the lines so electric workers could put power lines back up,” Felty said. “And they got back up at 7:30 Monday morning and started again.”
Felty said a majority of the power was restored in the village by 5:30 a.m. Monday.
She said after the storm she made an damage assessment of the village. She said there was a house that had a tree limb travel into the living room.
“The limb came right down into the living room all the way to the floor,” Felty said.
“We drove around town, and you could see every house with limbs either down on them or close to them,” Felty said. “It was really torn up. There were limbs everywhere.”
She said after seeing all of the tree damage she called Pamela Jacobs, emergency manager of Effingham County Emergency Management Agency.
Monday morning Jacobs was busy making arrangements to help residents clean up the storm damage from their yards. An emergency post was set up in the Tri-County Fire Protection District station in Beecher City. She said water and Gatorade was donated from Walmart for the those working on the storm damage.
“We want to make sure those working on the scene are hydrated, safe and healthy,” Jacobs said. “I think everything is going well.”
Karen Mahaffey one of her trees received some major damage and her power was out. She said she slept through the storm.
“All I know is I didn't have air when I woke up,” Mahaffey said. “I have a tree with the top blown off,”
“Thankfully, it missed the house,” Mahaffey said.
Alex Blair and Willis Kauffman noticed a tree branch in the middle of the road while they were walking into town and removed it to the side of the road. Blair just moved to Beecher City a few days ago and Kauffman was working in Arcola when the storm rolled through.
“I slept through the whole thing,” Blair said.
Beecher City Businessman Chris Zacha, owner of Zacha Electric of Beecher City kept busy working on houses that lost their connection from their homes to the power lines.
Responding to Beecher City storm damage was Tri-County Fire Protection District, Effingham County Sheriff's Department, Ameren, Southwestern Electric, Abbott EMS, Effingham Emergency Management Agency and Red Cross.
