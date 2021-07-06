BEECHER CITY – Corn will be a plenty this weekend as Beecher City comes alive with Corn Fest 2021.
“We’re excited to be back,” said Corn Fest 2021 Event Organizer Sarah Haslett. “We’ll be serving sweet corn on the cob on Saturday.”
The three-day event kicks off at Beecher City Community Park Friday, July 9, with a fish fry featuring fish and popcorn shrimp from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center. Inflatables and games for kids also open at 5 p.m.
From 7 to 10 p.m., there will be 1980s music performed by the band, BoomBox.
The band will take an intermission at 7:30 for the Mullet and Beard Contest. Free registration for the contest starts at 6:30 p.m.
There are two divisions in the mullet contest: junior — age groups 1-12 and 13-17 and adult — age groups 18-59 and 50-plus. A $100 prize will be given to one winner from the junior division and one $100 prize to an adult division winner. First-, second- and third-place ribbons will be given in the four age groups 1-12 age group, 13-17, 18-59 and 50-plus age group.
All mullets should be actual hair. No wigs allowed.
Beards will be judged in two age groups: under 50 and over 50. Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place and an overall top prize of $100 will be awarded from the two first-place winners. All styles of facial hair are eligible for competition.
A Tot Rod tractor Pull starts at 6 p.m. with signup beginning at 5:30 and lawn mower races begin at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, July 10, activities start off with the Beecher City Masons pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m.
There will be a Haley’s Fight Splash and Dash 5K at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7 at Beecher City Community Park. There is a $20 entry fee and all proceeds go toward a Beecher City High School scholarship fund in memory of Haley Miller-Wilhour.
The annual Corn Fest parade begins at 10 a.m. Lineup for the parade starts at 9 a.m. on North Charles Street.
A petting zoo begins at 11 a.m and runs through 6 p.m. There will also be inflatables and activities for kids.
The Kluthe Kitchen, located in the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center at the park, is serving plate dinners that include a choice of fried chicken, pork loins or popcorn chicken and sweet corn on the cob from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
There is a volleyball tournament and kids demo derby at 1 p.m. A lawn tractor pull also begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 5. A greasy pig contest starts at 2 p.m. and fishing rodeo at 3 p.m. The Tri-County Royals Baseball team is sponsoring a baseball pitching contest from 1 to 4 p.m. and a home run derby from 4 to 6 p.m.
Music will be on the stage from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
From 7 to 11 p.m., there will be Honky Tonk country music on stage and at 7:30 p.m. begins the Little Kernel and Miss Pop-it coronation ceremony. The Little Kernel and Miss Pop-it winners are selected based on the number of Corn Fest raffle tickets sold.
On Sunday, a community church service is planned from 11 a.m. to noon followed by DJ music on the stage until 3 p.m. Lunch is served between noon and 3 p.m., featuring chicken and noodles or pork loin with mash potatoes, gravy and corn.
There is a Mud Obstacle Course planned for kids and adults from noon to 3 p.m. and an archery course for kids from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Corn Fest raffle drawing starts at 2 p.m that includes a $500 Blackstone flat griddle with air fryer.
Beecher City Community Park
Friday, July 9
5-9 p.m. — Fish Fry at the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center
5-9 p.m. — Inflatables and games for kids
7-10 p.m. — Live 1980s music by BoomBox
7:30 p.m. — Band intermission for Mullet and Beard Contest
6 p.m. — Tot Rod Pedal Tractor Pull
6:30 p.m. — Lawn Mower Races
Saturday, July 10
7-10 a.m. — Masons Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
7 a.m. — Registration begins for Haley’s Fight 5K
8 a.m. — Haley’s Fight 5K
9 a.m. — Lineup begins for the 2021 Corn Fest parade
10 a.m. — 2021 Corn Fest Parade
11 a.m.–8 p.m. — Plate dinners at Beecher City Area Kluthe Center
11 a.m.–6 p.m. — Petting zoo, inflatables and activities for the kids
Noon–3 p.m. and 4–6 p.m. — Music on stage
1 p.m. — Volleyball Tournament and kids demo derby begins
1-5 p.m. — Lawn Tractor Pull
2 p.m. — Greasy Pig Contest
3 p.m. — Fishing Rodeo
2-4 p.m. — Baseball Pitching Contest
4-6 p.m. — Homerun Derby
7-11 p.m. — Honky Tonk country music on stage
7:30 p.m. — Little Kernel and Miss Pop-it winners announced on stage
Sunday, July 11
11 a.m.–noon — Community Church Service
Noon — Lunch menu is served
Noon–3 p.m. — DJ/Music on stage
Noon–3 p.m. — Mud Obstacle Course on the Mud Track
1-3 p.m. — Archery Course for Kids
2 p.m. — Corn Fest Raffle Drawing
