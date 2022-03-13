EFFINGHAM — A group of beekeeping enthusiasts learned the basics of beekeeping Saturday morning during the Crossroads Beekeepers Bee School 2022.
The basement of the University of Illinois Extension Center in Effingham was filled with students wanting to learn about the art of beekeeping or current beekeepers who wanted to learn more, while various displays showed the basics of beekeeping and hives for housing bees.
Longtime beekeeper and Crossroads Beekeepers member David Dhom stood next to a box that traps wild bee swarms built by fellow Crossroads Beekeepers member Kevin McCarty of Dieterich.
Dhom said during spring a healthy bee colony will send out a swarm of bees.
“That swarm of bees are looking for a home,” Dhom said. “A swarm of them will go out and form a new colony. So, if you have an appropriate-sized box that is attractive, they will move in.”
In years past, bees would be attracted to hollow trees. Today Dhom said those trees are scarce. However, by strategically placing the bait boxes on trees, the bees will make it their new home.
McCarty said he made his bait boxes — sometimes called swarm boxes — to save money. McCarty has been beekeeping for six years.
“Instead of buying bees, I catch swarms,” McCarty said. “If you would go and buy the bees, it would cost you $150 and up (for a 3-pound package of bees). Last year alone I caught over $1,500 worth of bees.”
After the bees are caught in the bait boxes, they can be transferred to a top bar hive like the one McCarty built and had on display Saturday or a Langstroth beehive.
Last year McCarty lost most of his bees but was able to capture swarms of bees in his swarm bait box to replace them.
Steve and Susie Hardwick of Newton, who started beekeeping last year, attended the class. Steve Hardwick said he has learned a lot about beekeeping — sometimes the hard way.
When he first started beekeeping, he wore the beekeeping suit, but no gloves.
“The people who sold me the bees told me I didn’t need to wear gloves… They were wrong. I was stung five times on one hand,” said Steve Hardwick. “Boy, did I buy gloves quickly after that.”
Lisa and David Dhom are now beekeeping mentors to the Hardwicks.
“They came over and showed us what we are supposed to be seeing inside the hive,” Hardwick said. “As a novice, it was a little overwhelming.”
Bernard Vahling of Teutopolis attended classes on Saturday to find out more about beekeeping.
“I don’t know if I’m going to get into it or not, but this seems like a good place to learn,” Vahling said. “I don’t know if I have the time yet. Any time you put into it is what you get out of it.”
James Livingston of Sigel is a past president of Crossroads Beekeepers and enjoys beekeeping.
“I just enjoy the bees. I may not do it the way everybody else does it, but it doesn’t matter,” Livingston said about his method of beekeeping. “You may not learn a lot every time, but you will learn something every meeting.”
The Crossroads Beekeepers meet at the University of Illinois Extension Center every Monday at 6:30 p.m. Their meetings are open to the public and the group encourages anyone interested in beekeeping to come to one of their meetings.
“Guests are always welcome,” Dhom said. “We all have something in common. We enjoy bees. We’re a giant brotherhood with no secret handshake.”
