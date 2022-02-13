ALTAMONT — One never knows when a spark might turn into the romance of a lifetime.
For Bruce and Mary Jo Kessler, that special spark happened during a basketball game 70 years ago in Beecher City.
Cheerleader Mary Jo Buzzard was cheering on the Beecher City High School team her sophomore year as they played the Effingham High School Flaming Hearts. One of the EHS starting five was Bruce Kessler, a senior, who knew Mary Jo.
“I really don’t recall who won the game,” Kessler said.
That doesn’t matter to Kessler, who considers himself a winner for what came after the game.
“I fell in love with her ankles,” he said.
At the time, cheerleaders wore long dresses and long socks with their shoes.
“And if you look at the photo of the guys playing basketball, they used to wear tight pants,” Mary Jo recalled.
The couple officially started dating in 1953, but there were a few bumps in the road as their relationship got started.
Mary Jo recalls the first time Bruce tried to find her house in rural Beecher City close to the Kaskaskia River. Bruce was faced with a fork in the road on the way to her house. He chose the wrong path.
“The property owner was going to beat him up. He accused Bruce of stealing his chickens,” Mary Jo recalled. “Of course, he had never been there before. He was just looking for me.”
She said Bruce wasn’t sure he wanted to try finding her house again, but he took a chance and made the trip another day.
Then there was one of her three younger brothers who she said didn’t make life easy for Bruce.
“One day he came to the house and asked one of my brothers where I was,” she said. “My brother told him I left with someone else.”
“I knew there were other boys kind of looking around there and I said, ‘They ain’t gonna get her,’” Bruce recalled.
Mary Jo was still in high school in 1954 when she decided to marry Bruce and become a full-time mom. The couple made their first home in Beecher City, where they started a family.
“I exited school before I graduated,” she said. “I decided to be a mom and have a married life and got my education that way, and boy did I.”
The Kesslers had four children — Debbie, Dan, Julia and Cindy — in six years.
“So, I was busy,” she added.
“It was nice living close to family at first with the babies,” said Mary Jo.
Bruce recalls his first job with the railroad he had for 12 years.
“I had a good job as an agent for the Pennsylvania Railroad and I spent most of my time right here in Effingham County,” Bruce Kessler said.
They left Beecher City to live in Highland, Morton, then moved back to Beecher City before finally making their home in Altamont in 1966. Kessler was the last railroad agent in Altamont.
“When the railroad went computerized, like in most cases, it eliminates jobs,” he explained.
Bruce then took a job with the State of Illinois working in personnel and became a real estate agent for a local real estate agency. After working in real estate 41 years, he said he had the oldest real estate license in Effingham County.
Mary Jo worked for the City of Altamont for 12 years after all of the kids were in school before taking a job at The First National Bank (Now First-Mid Bank and Trust) of Altamont for 10 years. By that time, Bruce had retired.
“Then Bruce took over the kitchen table with all of his paperwork and whatever else he wanted on it,” she said. “So, I thought if he was going to do that to my kitchen, I’m going to get out of the house and work again.”
She took a job as a pharmacy tech at the Effingham Walmart until her husband became Effingham County chairman of the Republican Party for two terms and started traveling to places like Chicago, Springfield and Washington, D.C.
After several years of traveling with Bruce on his political journey, Mary Jo went back to work when her son opened Handy Dan’s convenience store in Altamont.
“It was a 24/7 operation and I managed it for as long as it was open and that was exciting,” said Mary Jo.
Throughout their time together, Mary Jo noted there has been a lot of good times and a lot of sad times.
The most tragic was when they lost their oldest daughter, Debbie, to cancer three years ago.
On Dec. 18, 1979, Mary Jo went with Bruce, who is a musician, to St. Elmo, where Bruce spent the evening playing Christmas songs. When the couple returned home, they found their home filled with smoke and extreme heat. He purchased a new “instant on” tube color TV set that became overheated while they were gone. The Kesslers were forced to find a place to live for six months while they remodeled their home from the damage.
Thirteen years ago the couple encountered another tragic experience while in their Altamont home. Two intruders forced their way into the couple’s home, making Mary Jo and Bruce lay on the living room floor, with one holding Bruce at gunpoint while the other held a knife to Mary Jo’s neck.
“They wanted our money,” Mary Jo recalled.
Bruce told the intruder with the gun to go into the kitchen and get some meat out of the refrigerator and give it to their dog, “Buster,” who wouldn’t stop barking, to make it stop.
Mary Jo said the intruder with the gun went to the kitchen to get the food and when Bruce was sure he had set his gun down to dig into the refrigerator, Bruce ran into the bedroom and got his gun. Both intruders quickly left the house, were apprehended by police, and sent to prison.
Through all of the ups and downs the Kesslers have encountered over the years, their relationship is still strong today.
The couple has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way and one great-great-grandchild with another on the way.
“There’s been a lot of give and take and we are very faithful people,” Kessler said about the longevity of their relationship.
“We survived and we’re still kicking,” Mary Jo said. “You have to laugh a lot and not take everything so seriously. And having kids, grandkids and great-grandkids helps. We have a full house at Christmas.”
“And you have to be patient and have forgiveness,” Bruce added.
Bruce recalled a conversation he had with Mary Jo’s father when they decided to get married.
“He asked, ‘Will you promise me you’ll take care of Mary Jo?’ and I said ‘sure.’ So, I think I fulfilled my promise.”
