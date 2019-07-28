EFFINGHAM — The smells of barbecue wafted from downtown Effingham this past weekend as those intent on having their barbecue declared the best gathered for EffingHAM-JAM.
The two-day event began Friday with the local amateur competition, known as the Hometown Throwdown Challenge. Visitors could buy tickets to sample some of the local fare.
Rich Cravens and Kyle Harris of Robinson brought their grilling barbecue skills that they call “World Famous Stout Pig.”
Cravens competed in a contest once before, but Friday marked Harris’ first time to compete.
Another rookie contestant, Red, White and Boos Team, came with the help of Steve Pless, the national sales manager for consumer products for John Boos & Co., which produces cutting boards and counter tops.
“I was a judge last year,” said Pless. “As a judge, you know what you like and what you don’t like. I thought last year a lot of the (entries) were dried out. This year my goal was to make sure I didn’t dry things out.”
Ten teams competed in Friday's amateur event.
On Saturday, 25 professional teams were slated to compete in the Kansas City Barbecue Society State Championship Competition, according to Becky Brown, membership director with the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event.
The KCBS is a nonprofit organization labeled as the world’s largest organization of barbecue and grilling enthusiasts with more than 25,000 members worldwide, according to its website.
In each KCBS-sanctioned event, there are four mandatory meat categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder and beef brisket. It must be cooked over charcoal or wood fire grill. No preseasoning is allowed and inspectors check to be sure the meat starts out fresh and raw.
The competition can be tough when it comes to preparing the best dish for the judges.
“The brisket is the devil,” said Mike Westendorf.
“And there are a lot of steps when making the chicken,” said Rick Ludwig.
Saturday marked just the third Kansas City Barbecue competition for Smokin’ Wine-Os teammates Westendorf of Dieterich and Ludwig of Robinson.
Their slogan is “Getting sauced one way or another.”
“We had been at Palestine at a wine fest and went over to Rick’s house afterwards to eat barbecue,” said Westendorf. “So we just threw the two things together to come up with our name.”
While Ludwig said "it's the thrill of the grill" that draws them to the competition, the pair said they enjoy it for another reason — the people in Effingham.
Father-son team Eddie and Chris Schafer of St. Louis came to the Effingham event for the first time this year under their team name, Heavy Smoke STL.
“The competition is always the best and you always want to do well,” said Chris Schafer. “But the barbecue community is like second to none. You don’t ever meet a bad person out here. The guy next to you who wants to beat you will also loan you anything you need. It’s just good people.”
Heavy Smoke has picked up first place in brisket each of the competitions they've entered the last three weeks.
“That’s kind of unheard of,” said Chris Schafer. “You might do well, but to get first place three weeks in a row was a surprise.”
The Schafers' style is “hot and fast,” saying that nothing hits the smoker until the morning of the competition.
High on the Hawg BBQ team members Buck and Lou Buchanan of Fayetteville, Tennessee, have attended every EffingHAM-JAM since it began at the Legacy Harley Barn several years ago.
“We actually have a contest about an hour from where we live going on at the same time, but we choose to come up here,” said Lou Buchanan.
Buck said the people are the reason they keep coming back, plus, he noted, the John Boos Butcher Block trophies are "very impressive."
“It’s just small town mid-America,” said Buck Buchanan. “People are friendly here. It’s a great contest.”
Contact Dawn Schabbing at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext. 138
