ALTAMONT — A few afternoon showers didn’t dampen the excitement of the Altamont Lutheran Interparish School BBQ Fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the Effingham County Fairgrounds.
“We really had a decent turnout today,” Pastor Marcus Manley said. “The rain made it a little difficult but it didn’t stop people. The kids were still playing even though the rain was pouring down.”
Bounce houses and carnival games, including ring toss, mini golf, duck pond and balloon popping, were available for kids to enjoy.
Manley is pastor of two of the four churches that make up the Altamont Lutheran Interparish School. Manley is pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church. The other parishes are Blue Point Lutheran Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altamont.
“The meat is even better than last year,” Manley said. “I got to sample last year and this year.”
Seven barbecue teams competed in three categories: People’s Choice, Best Brisket and Best Pulled Pork.
Mike Bowman, an elder of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altamont and member of the BBQ Fundraiser Committee, said the People’s Choice award was based on how much money each team collected for a tasting.
Teams were able to make a variation of food selections to offer potential donors.
“People could go through and get a sample and cast a vote for a dollar,” Bowman said. “Whoever has the most dollars is the People’s Choice.”
He said the barbecue fundraiser — in its second year — is a real boost to the school.
“Last year we had donations right at $25,000 for the school,” said Bowman.
“People have been very gracious.”
He said with all of the things going on in the country limiting beliefs, Altamont Lutheran Interparish School has a unique stance.
“Our Interparish school is where we can still pray and sing the national anthem, where other schools can’t. We just want to keep that going,” he said.
The Bowman Brothers BBQ team, comprised of Clint Bowman and Derek Bowman of Altamont, competed in the fundraiser for the second year.
They were both hoping to capture high accolades as they did last year.
“Last year we got first-place pulled pork and second-place brisket,” Clint Bowman said.
“We’re just out here to have fun and raise some money,” Derek Bowman said. “We’ve always cooked barbecue at home over the years, but not in competition.”
Kevin Hoffmeister and Chad Ingram of the BBQ Team of Effingham were cutting meat in preparation for judging.
“This is our first year,” Hoffmeister said.
