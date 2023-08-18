BEECHER CITY — A country band has people flocking to Beecher City.
Ever since Loudon Country Band started performing at the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center a few years ago, it has been drawing more than 100 people each month from around the region to the small community.
“We have people that come from as far away as Peoria and Forsyth and over by Indiana. I mean, they come from all over because this group is so well known and so well liked,” said village Trustee Dail Schonschack.
The group is comprised of members from around the area and led by John Durbin, whose residence is where the band got its name. Durbin and fellow band member Mark Burrus live down the road from each other in Loudon Township in Fayette County. Other bandmates are from Altamont, St. Elmo, Montrose and Cisne.
Durbin and Burrus have been playing together for more than 40 years.
“He was just a kid when he started with me,” said Durbin.
Located close to where Durbin and Burrus live, the band started playing at the Kluthe center and quickly drew crowds for a couple years before the pandemic forced them to take a hiatus. Since resuming the monthly sessions, the band has continued to draw the same following.
“The dance floor stays full almost all night long. Those that aren’t dancing are talking and laughing and having a ball,” said Schonschack. “People are coming in on walkers and canes and they’re out there doing the twist and they’re out there having a ball dancing. It is so awesome to watch.”
Some of the band’s regulars follow them wherever they play. That includes monthly stints at the Pana Eagles Club and festivals around the area. But it’s Beecher City that they come to for the food almost as much as the music.
“Their food is always excellent,” said regular Doris McKay, who at 91 years old has been coming to the Kluthe center from her home in Neoga for the past couple of years.
Schonschack and his wife, Rhonda, volunteer their time to prepare the food, along with help of others. Aside from a few staple items of chili, chili dogs and pie, the menu changes every month.
“Most of the people there are phenomenal cooks and do an awesome job. We get a lot of rave reviews about the quality of our food,” he said.
Durbin said Schonschack and others go out of their way to provide the food people want.
“If somebody wants a milkshake, they’ll make a milkshake for them. They bend over backwards to please them,” he said.
Maggie Kremer of Montrose likes the convenience of having a meal, especially when she and her husband, Andrew, are on the road to the center and don’t have time to eat at home or at a restaurant.
“All through the night they serve food. That’s really, really important because a lot of times people just need a bottle of water or a piece of pie or something like that,” she said.
Schonschack notes the prices they charge for the food are lower than what other places charge for the same type of food.
“We’re not in it to make a killing. We’re in it to help profit the Kluthe building to help with the upkeep of the building,” he said.
But it’s the band’s talent for performing a variety of classic country music that has people coming to the Kluthe center and filling the dance floor.
McKay, who has been dancing to area bands for years, considers Loudon Country Band “top of the line.” So much so, she hired them to play at her upcoming birthday party, and the Kremers hired them to play at their 50th wedding anniversary in May.
“We dance almost every dance usually. What we really, really like about them is the songs that they sing,” said Maggie Kremer.
Durbin said they don’t follow a set list.
“Whatever pops in our head we do,” he said.
Peggy Kibler believes part of the attraction to the “eclectic bunch of guys” is their down-home personas.
Kibler and her husband, Richard, travel an hour and 20 minutes from their home in Hillsboro to see the band perform and, of course, dance. Peggy admits the commute is long but asserts “it’s worth every minute of it.”
“We try not to miss any if we can help it,” she said.
Besides the music and food, Peggy Kibler said the people at the center are wonderful and they have made a lot of friends there.
Maggie Kremer likens the people there to “a great big family” that includes all ages.
“We’ve had younger kids come and dance. The older people will ask those kids to dance and teach them how to dance and they really enjoy it. It’s just really good for young and old,” she said.
The family-oriented community atmosphere reminds Durbin of his years growing up.
“When going to dances, everybody from babies to great-grandmas and grandpas was there. It’s a community setting. Even though a lot of people aren’t from this community, that’s apparently what they like,” he said.
The cover charge, a portion of which goes to the Kluthe center, and the money charged for the food has helped pay the costs of maintaining the center, which Schonschack said is costly.
“We’ve done a lot and still have (work to do). We’re looking at replacing the floors, which is going to be about $30,000,” he said.
Schonschack said more people are using the facility and seeing all the improvements that include new paint and cabinets in the interior and new siding, steel roof and guttering, as well as a new pavilion.
“We’ve got board members that are really working hard to try to get the building fixed up and to draw people. Loudon Country Band has helped,” he said.
Surrounding the Kluthe Center is the village park, which Schonschack notes has undergone improvements as well.
“We’re doing a lot of things in the park with the facilities. It’s one of the best assets we have here,” he said.
Schonschack said that in turn has drawn more activity to the area.
“We have the mud drags and tractor pulls, different things that are going on, all the softball and baseball games. There’s just a lot of things going on,” he said. “I’m really, really excited to see all the things that are happening.”
Loudon Country Band performs the fourth Saturday of every month except for November and December from 6 to 9 p.m. Food begins being serving at 5 p.m. The cover charge is $7. Food and drinks are sold separately.
