ALTAMONT — One of the major local attractions in the Effingham area reached a milestone this year: Ballard Nature Center near Altamont is celebrating 20 years.
The nature education site got its start when its namesake, Ernie Ballard, dreamed of creating a nature center.
Ballard wanted to create an environment where everyone could enjoy and learn about nature. He donated 210 acres of land east of Altamont to develop his dream.
The land was deeded to Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District, which determined the nature center would be better off as a nonprofit to secure grants and manage the site as it was intended — a nature center.
The Ballard Nature Center Board was chartered a 501©3 organization on Aug. 19, 1999, and the Effingham County Soil and Water Conservation District deeded the land to the new board.
Ernie Ballard also donated funds to build a 4,300-square-foot Visitor Center in October of 1999. The Visitor Center was finished in July of 2000. It houses an exhibit room, meeting/classrooms, arrowhead collection, resource library, indoor bird observation area and restrooms.
“A lot has changed over the years,” said Ballard Nature Center Director/Educator Karan Greuel. “It is amazing to see everything develop.”
When Greuel started working at Ballard Nature Center in 2000, there wasn’t very much activity.
“I was lonely. There wasn’t many schools coming and people weren’t coming,” Greuel said. “Now, there is hardly a time when there’s not people out here, either walking a trail, having a picnic, fishing or visiting the Visitor Center.”
Today, the 217-acre nature center features 56 acres of prairie land, 29 acres of savanna, 20 acres of wetlands, a 1.3-acre pond and 110 acres of woodland. Approximately six miles of trails run throughout the property.
“I think one of the things that’s so great about coming to Ballard is how well maintained the trails and facilities are,” Greuel said. “Everything is so clean and well marked.”
“It’s just beautiful out here with all the different types of habitats to experience, wildlife, flowers and trees.” Greuel said.
Greuel said the center offers something for all ages.
“There is something out here for everybody,” Greuel said. “That includes all abilities. Someone disabled or handicapped in some way can come out and enjoy what we have.”
Ballard Nature Center hosts several nature-related activities during the year for all ages.
Some of the activities held at BNC include field trips for schools throughout the year and summer camps in June, July and August for children prekindergarten through seventh grade.
“We have a lot of family programs where the parents or grandparents come with the kids,” Greuel said. “Then we have programs just for the kids.”
“And we do try to have at least three to four programs a year that are just for adults only,” Greuel said. “So they can have their chance to do something out here.”
Upcoming events include a Toddler Trot for ages 2 and up, along with their adult, at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12, 13 and Dec. 10, 11. Toddler Trot activities include reading a book, crafting, hiking and games.
Also in December, the Ballard Nature Center is having a Holiday Tree Trek for families from Thanksgiving through Dec. 31 on select trails. The activity is a “search-and-find” challenge in which families must find six specially decorated trees throughout the trails. The families then take a photo in front of the tree and email it to the nature center. There is a separate prize for anyone who identifies the trees. More information is available at the Visitor Center.
A Christmas crafting night for ages 6 and up is set for Dec. 3 to make a variety of Christmas items.
Greuel said a major source of fundraising for Ballard Nature Center’s services and programs is its annual banquet.
This year’s annual banquet fundraiser is going to be held at the Effingham Event Center on Nov. 9. The evening kicks off with social time between 5 and 7, featuring music, wine-tasting and appetizers. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. with a live auction at 8. In addition to the auction, there is a DJ, liquor pull and raffles. Contact Ballard Nature Center for ticket and sponsorship information 618-483-6856.
