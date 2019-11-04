2000 – Ballard Nature Center Grand Opening, development of prairie and wetland begins, first school field trips begin.
2001 – Ballard Nature Center receives Governor’s Hometown award for best example of volunteerism, first year for summer camps, large pavilion available.
2002 – Signage for trails and footbridges, construction of sidewalks and parking lot
2003 – Professional exhibits installed, improvements to entrance road, handicapped accessible trail opens, prairie and savanna developments in progress. Earnest Ballard passes away.
2004 – Second Creek bridge constructed and a new trail system is formed, woodlands restoration projects and small pavilion now available.
2005 - Last of the remaining agricultural land is restored back to prairie and wetlands, opening of fishing pond for children.
2006 – Completion of handicapped accessible fishing pier, Bluestream Trail opens.
2008 — Improvement to the wetlands, several youth service projects completed, additional footbridges constructed
2009 – New exhibit displays handicapped-accessible fire ring.
2010 – Rain garden/living herbarium project.
2011 – Wetland observation perch completed.
2012 – Additional handicapped accessible trail is opened, new tree exhibit and construction of a second overlook deck.
2013 – Addition of an arrowhead exhibit in Visitor Center.
2014 – Mathias family donates seven wooded acres. Homeschool and Toddler Trot programs started.
2017 – New children’s outdoor play area.
2019 – New fishing pier constructed.
