Cynthia Given made her first run against Darren Bailey in 2018 for the 109th District State House seat and lost.
The Olney business owner didn’t fare any better Tuesday as she ran against him again — this time for the 55th State Senate.
In 2018, Republican Bailey collected 76 percent to Democrat Given’s 24 percent. With all but two counties counted late Tuesday night, Bailey was leading 76 to 23 percent.
Given did not want to comment Tuesday night.
Bailey spent Tuesday night traveling through the district and stopping at some watch parties, including Effingham and Teutopolis.
Bailey posted on his Facebook page Tuesday evening that he “anticipated a BIG victory for FREEDOM tonight,” which later he told the Daily News referred to “the large contrast between what Democrats and Republicans stand for.”
“What we hold true as Americans is under attack by the Democratic Party. There is a big misunderstanding of what Democratic Party stands for.
“People across Illinois are getting the message Illinois needs restored,” he said.
Bailey, a Clay County farmer and business owner, gained support as a staunch opposer of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lockdown orders. He filed a lawsuit against the Democratic governor challenging his use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is still in court.
In addressing the pandemic, Given said Pritzker missed the mark when it came to pandemic unemployment, small business relief, essential worker relief, and protecting our children and seniors.
Besides the pandemic, Given said the state’s No. 1 issue is divisiveness, which she had hoped to help bridge if she was elected.
“The truth is that we are more alike than different,” she responded in a questionnaire from the Daily News.
Given supported the Graduated Income Tax Amendment because she said it addresses funding for both schools and state pensions, something that simply cutting the budget fails to repair.
Bailey opposed the tax amendment, saying it would only add to the exodus of businesses from Illinois.
In response to a Daily News questionnaire, Bailey said the state is in dire need of ethics, pension and tax reform.
Bailey said he is passionate about community and schools, getting out and learning from them and families devastated by unemployment and businesses hurting and taking that to Springfield.
Bailey is looking forward to working in the “slower pace” of the Senate and developing close relationships with fellow senators.
“Cool thing about the Senate is it’s half as many people and more laid back,” he said.
Bailey will replace another Republican, Mattoon’s Dale Righter, who did not seek reelection after 18 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.