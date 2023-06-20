Former Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey says he is weighing a 2024 run for Congress that could see him facing off against Republican incumbent Mike Bost, who formally announced his campaign earlier this month.
“We are considering that,” Bailey told The Center Square. “If we decide to run, we’ll probably make an official announcement pretty soon. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for some time, and I’m gauging what kind of impact our movement could have on the overall direction of things.”
Bost represents the Illinois 12th District, which includes Effingham County and a large swath of the lower half of the state.
Bailey recently joined former President Donald Trump at a rally in New Jersey soon after the one-time commander-in-chief was hit with a 37-count federal indictment over classified documents, leaving some to speculate that he may be at least a step closer to making his run official.
“I’m getting closer and closer to making a decision,” added Bailey, who also challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker as the GOP nominee in 2022. “Definitely, if I make the decision to run, I would look to have President Trump on my side again.”
During his campaign against Pritzker, where he finished with a shade over 42% of the vote, Bailey had Trump’s support. That same year, Trump also endorsed Bost in his reelection run, but in recent times Bailey has expressed growing concern about the overall direction of the conservative movement.
“Where this party is headed is something that I’m always concerned about,” Bailey said. “I talk with constituents all the time and I think it goes without saying that we need to continue to empower people that give them their loudest voice.”
Bailey recently unveiled plans for a July 4 celebration near his downstate home, where supporters quickly snatched up the 300 tickets he offered online, fueling further speculation that he could make his run official during that outing.
“I’ve had fundraisers like this before,” he said. “It’s a chance for friends to support our movement and for me to give back to supporters. It’s been a while since I’ve seen many of them with all the time we had to dedicate to our last campaign. I’m looking forward to the moment.”
Bost formally announced the launch of his reelection campaign at a meet-and-greet with supporters in White County on June 10.
“Joe Biden and the crazy liberals in Congress are attempting to fundamentally change our way of life,” Bost said in a press release. “Their woke, radical agenda is causing chaos with our economy, confusion in our schools, and a crisis at our southern border. I’m honored to run for reelection because Southern Illinoisans deserve a fighter they know and trust to stand up for constitutional conservative values. We’ve got enough show horses in Washington as it is; that’s why I remain laser focused on serving the people and delivering real results for Southern Illinois, the place I’ve proudly called home my entire life.”
Bost said he has compiled a “proven, conservative record, previously receiving endorsements from the NRA’s Political Victory Fund, Illinois Right to Life and Illinois Farm Bureau.”
He was endorsed by Trump the last three election cycles. Bost served as a state representative, small business owner, professional firefighter, and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
