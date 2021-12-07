Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey stopped Tuesday in Jacksonville to talk about his plans and objectives as he seeks a route to replacing Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker as governor of Illinois.
“We just have to elect those people who keep their word,” Bailey said.
The main restaurant area at Water’s Edge Winery and Bistro at 1061 E. Morton Ave. was a packed house Tuesday as Bailey talked about seeking the Republican nomination and returning to Jacksonville as governor.
“I am here to tell you I will be your next Republican nominee a year from now and I will be here as your Republican governor-elect,” Bailey said. “If we don’t fight, we have a lot to lose.”
Critical of what he referred to as Pritzker’s broken promises, Bailey said he wants a more unified government with focus on protecting the Second Amendment, reopening Illinois’ economy and creating jobs. He also opposes abortion.
“I will die on my porch before I give up my guns,” Bailey said, receiving a roar of support from the crowd. “And the (Firearm Owners Identification card) must go.”
Bailey, who with his wife, Cindy, founded a preschool-through-12th-grade Christian school in southern Illinois, also touched on education during the two-hour rally.
“Public education is under attack,” he said. “My friends, we need to get back to public education.”
Bailey also made a push for people to become election judges.
“Is there election fraud? Yes,” he said. “That’s why everyone of us should be election judges.”
With the floor open to questions, audience members touched on property taxes, green energy and jobs.
“We’re not using local resources,” Bailey said, referencing coal. “If we don’t take Illinois back we will be searching for jobs in five years ... something is wrong, my friends, something is wrong,” he said.
Bailey, who was born and raised in Louisville, is a third-generation farmer with Bailey Family Farms.
Distributed by AP Storyshare
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.